Martin Garrix gets the Gorge Amphitheatre party started

From staff reports

Renowned DJ and producer Martin Garrix is bringing his signature beats and party atmosphere to the Gorge Amphitheatre.

The Dutch musician first found success in the early 2010s, when his career was still young, due to early instrumental singles such as “Wizard” and the multiplatinum track “Animals.”

As his career progressed, Garrix began working with vocalists as well. He has worked with a wide array of singers like Dua Lipa, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Bebe Rexha, Macklemore and more.

Over the course of his career, Garrix has become known for his energetic DJ sets, festival atmosphere and songs like “In the Name of Love” with Bebe Rexha, “Scared to be Lonely” with Dua Lipa, “Tremor,” “High on Life” and many more.

Garrix will open the Gorge‘s summer season on Saturday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $84.24 and up through Ticketmaster.