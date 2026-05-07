‘Same dog, man.’ K9 helps arrest Thurston Co. man for second time, sheriff says

Martín Bilbao The Olympian

A Thurston County K9 helped arrest a 35-year-old man for the second time in about a year during a pursuit in downtown Olympia early Thursday morning.

Deputies booked the man into the county jail before 2 a.m. on suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer and a felony escape warrant, according to the jail log and Sheriff Derek Sanders.

The Sheriff shared a video of the pursuit to his Facebook page Thursday afternoon. The video shows the man evading police on a bike as a deputy pursues in a patrol car around 1 a.m. The deputy eventually stops near a café at Fourth Avenue East and Quince Street Southeast. The video then cuts to the man being apprehended. K9 Igo can be seen barking at the man as he’s lying on the ground.

In his post, Sanders said the man was boxed into an alley and warned of the K9, but he allegedly continued to flee. The Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit also posted about the incident.

“Despite multiple warnings, the suspect continued to run, and K9 Igo was deployed and safely took him into custody,” the K9 Unit post stated.

The man had encountered K9 Igo before, according to the posts from Sanders and the K9 Unit.

“This is now the SECOND time K9 Igo has apprehended the same suspect,” the K9 Unit post states. “The first time was back in 2025 after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase, where the suspect was ultimately found hiding under a deck.”

The video shows firefighters treating the man as he sits upright after the arrest. At one point, deputies can be heard recalling the 2025 incident and the man asks if the dog that got him is the same dog from before.

“Same dog, man,” the deputy states.