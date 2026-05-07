Stephen Colbert reacts to CBS’ replacement for ‘The Late Show’

By Brendan Morrow USA TODAY USA TODAY

Stephen Colbert is revealing he sent a note of congratulations to Byron Allen after CBS announced that “The Late Show” will be replaced by the producer’s show “Comics Unleashed.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published May 6, the late-night host reacted to news that “Comics Unleashed,” a comedy talk show created by Allen, will take over the 11:35 p.m. time slot on CBS immediately after “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” ends later this month.

“God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He’s fascinating. You know his history with Carson?” Colbert told the outlet, referring to the fact that Allen became the youngest comic to perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” when he was 18.

“Anyway, when I found out, I wrote him the next morning and I said, ‘Hey, congrats. I heard you got the time. Good for you. Wouldn’t it be lovely if you could drop Mr. Carson a note?’ ” Colbert joked. Carson, who hosted “The Tonight Show” from 1962 to 1992, died in 2005.

But when the Hollywood Reporter asked Colbert how he feels about “The Late Show” not being replaced by a traditional late-night show, he said simply, “It’s none of my business.”

CBS canceled “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in July 2025, describing the move as a “financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” In April, the network confirmed Colbert’s time slot will be filled by “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.” The show, which began in 2006, features a rotating series of comedians performing their material in a panel format. “Comics Unleashed” has already been airing on CBS after “The Late Show.”

CBS is leasing the time slot to Allen, who noted to the Los Angeles Times last year the economics of “Comics Unleashed” are appealing to the network because he covers the production costs. “It’s not cheaper,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s zero.” In April, Paramount TV Media chair George Cheeks told reporters CBS is still developing other late-night ideas, but the one-year deal with Allen allows the network “to go into immediate profitability in that slot,” according to Variety.

Colbert reveals

‘white whale’ guest, addresses unhappy ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans

Other topics covered in Colbert’s Hollywood Reporter interview included the one guest he has wanted to have on “The Late Show” more than any other: Pope Leo XIV. “The pope is my white whale,” he said, adding that he even wrote a letter to the pope asking him, “Would you please come on my show? We don’t have to talk about politics.”

Colbert also touched on a project he has lined up for after “The Late Show” ends: Writing a new film in the “Lord of the Rings” series. He is working on the script with his screenwriter son, as well as Philippa Boyens, who cowrote all the entries in the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” trilogies.

The Hollywood Reporter asked Colbert to respond to “Lord of the Rings” devotees who are displeased by his hiring and feel he only got the job because he is a famous fan of the franchise.

“There’s no value in me addressing that because all you can do as – I’ll use a loaded term here – an artist is follow your heart and the craft that you have learned to try to turn this into something that is not fandom but drama,” Colbert said. “And luckily, I don’t have to do this alone. I have a great Sherpa in Philippa Boyens, who cares about it in the same way I do. And I will just say that every moment has been a joy so far.”

Colbert is now in his final stretch of “Late Show” episodes, with the finale scheduled to air on May 21. “Comics Unleashed” will immediately take over the slot on CBS beginning the next day. Colbert has not revealed details about his last show, but he has been going all-out in recent weeks with guests including Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama.