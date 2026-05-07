Tri-City starter Nate Snead perfect through six innings; Spokane Indians fall 2-1 | NWL baseball

Spokane Indians catcher Juan Castillo applies the tag to Tri-City catcher Juan Flores in the third inning on May 7, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

Spokane Indians pitcher Everett Catlett is the reigning Northwest League pitcher of the week for his six innings of shutout relief against Eugene.

His follow-up on Thursday was strong but not quite as sterling, but he was just outshined by the other guy – who very well may take the honor for this week.

Tri-City starting pitcher Nate Snead tossed six perfect innings – no hits, no walks, no errors – and the Indians had a couple of chances late but fell to the Dust Devils 2-1 in the third of a six-game series at Avista Stadium.

“I had a five-inning perfect game in high school once,” Snead said. “But it’s a different ball game up here.”

Snead, the 105th pick overall in the 2025 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Angels out of University of Tennessee, struck out six. He needed just 58 pitches through six, 44 for strikes, and had just one three-ball count.

“I was executing really well with all my pitches,” Snead said. “Cutter was great getting ahead (of batters). Curveball was dominant ahead in the count. Heater was there at all times. So, I just felt confident with all the pitches.”

Snead (2-3) avoided sneaking a peak at the scoreboard in the close game.

“I don’t even worry about it, to be honest,” he said. “I know my team will back me up as much as they can, and I’m going to back them up as much as I can.”

Catlett struck out seven over five innings and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk. He threw 79 pitches, 52 for strikes, and left trailing 2-0.

Tri-City (17-13) took the lead in the third. With one down, No. 9 hitter Kevin Bruggeman singled and went to second on a comebacker to Catlett. Juan Flores then delivered a two-out RBI single to make it 1-0.

The Dust Devils doubled the score in the fifth with one swing when leadoff hitter Caleb Bartolero crushed a no-doubt liner over the tall wall in left field for his second home run of the season.

Snead was lifted for the seventh, and reliever Dylan Phillips immediately allowed a single to Indians leadoff hitter Tevin Tucker. He stole second, then strayed too far on a lineout and was thrown out trying to get back. Robert Calaz followed with a single, but Max Belyeu struck out to end the inning.

The Indians (11-19) got on the board in the eighth. Kevin Fitzer led off with a single and went to third on a double by Kelvin Hidalgo. Tri-City relief pitcher Kyle Roche threw a wild pitch and Fitzer scored easily. Flores tracked it down at the wall behind the plate and threw to third baseman Jake Munroe covering the plate to nab Hidalgo trying to score from second on the play.

The Indians put two on with one out in the ninth, but Calaz struck out swinging and Belyeu lined out to right to end it.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.