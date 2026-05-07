US to start revoking passports of parents who owe child support
The State Department will begin revoking the U.S. passports of thousands of parents who owe a significant amount of unpaid child support, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.
The revocations would begin on Friday and be focused on those who owe $100,000 or more, or about 2,700 American passport holders, the AP reported.
The revocation program will soon be expanded to cover parents who owe more than $2,500 in unpaid child support, which is a threshold set by a little-enforced 1996 law, the AP reported, citing the State Department.
The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.