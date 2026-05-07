US to start revoking passports of parents who owe child support

By Ismail Shakil and Daphne Psaledakis Reuters

The State Department will begin revoking ​the U.S. passports of thousands of parents who owe ⁠a significant amount of ‌unpaid child support, ​the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The revocations would begin on ⁠Friday and be ‌focused ‌on those who owe $100,000 or more, ⁠or about 2,700 American passport holders, ‌the AP ‌reported.

The revocation program will soon be ⁠expanded to cover ​parents who ⁠owe ​more than $2,500 in unpaid child support, which is a ⁠threshold set by a little-enforced 1996 law, ⁠the AP reported, citing the State Department.

The department did ⁠not immediately respond ‌to a ​request ‌for comment from ​Reuters.