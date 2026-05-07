Vancouver foster parent arrested on sexual abuse charges

Tyler Brown The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.

Vancouver police arrested a foster parent May 1 who allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

Investigators say Darold A. Slack had been a foster parent to about 55 children in Vancouver between 2013 and 2025.

The 62-year-old was arrested following an investigation that began April 27 by detectives with the Children’s Justice Center, according to a news release Thursday.

Slack was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of five counts of second-degree child molestation, three counts of second-degree rape of a child, one count of third-degree rape, two counts of fourth-degree assault, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Slack appeared on the allegations Monday in Clark County Superior Court. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $75,000. Slack has since posted bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

According to court records, the victim’s current foster parent reported to the Department of Children, Youth & Families that the 16-year-old was sexually assaulted while visiting Slack late last month. The victim subsequently told investigators Slack has abused him since he was 11. The victim said Slack sexually touched him and made him sexually touch Slack on multiple occasions. He also reported showering together.

The teen also reported that Slack had slapped and pulled the hair of some of his foster children. Court records state that Slack was required to go to anger management by the Department of Children, Youth & Families in the past for discipline issues with foster children.

When interviewed by police, Slack denied having sexual contact with any of his foster children. He said he stays in contact with some of the children who were placed with him, according to court records.

Police say they believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone with information related to possible child abuse by Slack should contact Cpl. Gunnar Skollingsberg at gunnar.skollingsberg@cityofvancouver.us.

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