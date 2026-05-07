Washington State baseball looks to clinch conference tournament berth in final Mountain West series
Washington State’s baseball team has won four consecutive Mountain West Conference series, putting itself in position to qualify for the conference tournament.
The Cougars (25-23, 13-8 MWC), who sit third in the conference standings, close their MWC schedule this weekend with a three-game series at second-place Air Force (23-22, 14-7). Game 1 is set for 2 p.m. Friday in Colorado Springs.
One win this weekend would punch WSU’s ticket to the six-team MWC tournament, which begins May 21 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. But the Cougs can make a run at the conference title if they play well in Colorado and if MWC leader San Diego State (30-19, 13-5) collapses in its final two series.
Left-hander Nick Lewis (7-2) will start Game 1 for WSU. The Cougs’ ace is the reigning MWC Pitcher of the Week, and leads the league with a 3.50 ERA.
Players to watch in the Cougars’ lineup include senior first baseman Ryan Skjonsby, who is batting .323 and leads the team with eight homers and 44 RBIs; freshman outfielder Matt Priest, who paces WSU with a .370 average; senior outfielder Max Hartman, who is batting .312 with a program record eight triples; senior second baseman Gavin Roy, who is hitting .345; and freshman outfielder Trevor Smith, who is batting .302 with 11 doubles and three triples.