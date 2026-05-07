West Valley senior Melia Cerenzia wins Kalispel Championship; Brian McGann scores go-ahead goal for Gonzaga Prep soccer | Prep roundup

West Valley senior Melia Cerenzia chips out of a bunker during the girls Kalispel Championships at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club on May 7, 2026. (Myk Crawford/Courtesy)

West Valley senior Melia Cerenzia shot 2-under 71 to win the girls Kalispel Championship by 10 strokes at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

Cerenzia birdied two of the first four holes and cruised from there. She added another birdie on No. 10 but bogeyed the par-5 12th and strung six straight pars to finish the victory.

“I figured there was more out there,” she said about the quick start. “The first couple holes, those ones are easy to get pretty low on. So I just was kind of trying to stay consistent through the tough ones.”

Mead’s Maryn Langham was second at 8-over 81 while Naomi Molitor of Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Lily Knight of Freeman tied for third at 12-over 85. Gonzaga Prep (plus-76) won the team event by one stroke over Mead. West Valley was third at plus-86.

Cerenzia wasn’t concerned with scoreboard watching, even with top golfers from all six classifications participating at the unique tournament.

“I think it doesn’t really matter,” she said. “It’s just kind of a game against yourself and seeing how good you can play, especially like giving yourself opportunities (to score).”

Cerenzia had praise for the Kalispel’s course.

“The course is always very hard, so it’s a fun one. They keep it in great shape, and it’s always a perfect tournament.”

Cerenzia was the State 2A champion as a sophomore at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake and placed fourth last year at Tumwater Golf Club. She feels “pretty good with my swing” heading into districts and state this year.

“It’s more just the mental (aspect), making sure I have a good head on my shoulders and keeping it positive.”

The girls State 2A tournament this year is at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

Mead senior Ben Barrett shot 1-under 71 to win his third consecutive boys title in the event. He was one stroke ahead of Mt. Spokane’s Mason Dietzen and Justin Krasselt of Cheney.

Barrett had two birdies early, but bogeyed No. 14 to fall back to even par. He bounced back to birdie No. 15 and held off the pack.

Lewis and Clark took the team title at plus-14, one stroke ahead of Cheney. Ridgeline and Central Valley tied for third at plus-22.

Baseball

Pasco 2, Mead 0: Max Garcia struck out six over five innings, Seth Laine provided two scoreless innings of relief, and the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (5-17) eliminated the visiting ninth-seeded Panthers (7-15) in a District 6 4A play-in game. Caleb Szendre singled and scored on an error in the third inning and RJ Lopez scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Walla Walla 6, Shadle Park 2: Michael Spalding drove in four runs and the visiting ninth-seeded Blue Devils (7-14) eliminated the eighth-seeded Highlanders (6-15) in a District 6 3A play-in game. Roy’al Pierre-Lacy and Drew Sanchez knocked in runs for Shadle. Walla Walla travels to top-seeded University for a first-round game on Saturday.

Boys soccer

4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Richland 2: Brian McGann kicked the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute and the fourth-seeded Bullpups (9-1-3) defeated the fifth-seeded Bombers (13-3) in a District 6 4A opening round game. Kolton Vlasak and Nikolas Wood each scored a goal for G-Prep. Martin Rivera scored a goal and assisted on another for Richland.

Gonzaga Prep will face top-seeded Chiawana on Saturday in a District 6 4A semifinal.

Lewis and Clark 2, Hanford 0: Lucas Kinder scored both goals and the second-seeded Tigers (12-3) defeated the seventh-seeded Falcons (7-9) in a District 6 4A opening round game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Lewis and Clark will host third-seeded Pasco at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday in a District 6 4A semifinal. Hanford will travel to sixth-seeded Mead in a loser-out on Saturday.

Pasco 3, Mead 0: Julian Salazar, Edward Montaro and Miguel Leon each scored a goal and the third-seeded Bulldogs (12-6) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Panthers (7-6-2) in a District 6 4A opening round game. Cooper Johnson made six saves for Mead.

Pasco faces second-seeded Lewis and Clark in a District 6 4A semifinal on Saturday. Mead will host seventh-seeded Hanford in a loser-out game on Saturday.

Chiawana 4, Ferris 0: The top-seeded Riverhawks (15-1-1) defeated the visiting ninth-seeded Saxons (10-5) in a District 6 4A opening round game. Details were unavailable.

Chiawana faces fourth-seeded Gonzaga Prep in a District 6 4A semifinal on Saturday. Ferris will play fifth-seeded Richland in a loser-out game on Saturday.

3A

Ridgeline 1, North Central 0: Ethan Nielsen scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute and the top-seeded Falcons (8-2-3) defeated the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (11-7-2) in a District 6 3A opening round game.

Ridgeline will host fifth-seeded Mt. Spokane on Saturday in a District 6 3A semifinal. North Central travels to fourth-seeded Hermiston on Saturday at noon in a loser-out.

Mt. Spokane 5, Hermiston 1: Caleb Linder scored three goals in 10 minutes and the fifth-seeded Wildcats (8-6-1) defeated the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (6-9) in a District 6 3A opening round game. Daniel Zgherea scored a goal and assisted on four for Mt. Spokane.

Mt. Spokane faces top-seeded Ridgeline in a District 6 3A semifinal game on Saturday. Hermiston faces eighth-seeded North Central in a loser-out on Saturday.

Walla Walla 3, Central Valley 0: The second-seeded Blue Devils (11-6) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Bears (4-9-1) in a District 6 3A opening round game. Details were unavailable.

Central Valley will face third-seeded University in a loser-out game on Saturday.

Kennewick 2, University 1 (OT): Jan Vergara scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute plus the winning goal in overtime and the visiting sixth-seeded Lions (8-7) defeated the third-seeded Titans (5-8-1) in a District 6 3A opening round game. Bernard Gichobi scored a goal and Joshua Guill made 15 saves for U-Hi.