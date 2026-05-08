Broadway Spokane bringing ‘& Juliet,’ ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘The Great Gatsby’ and more to FICA

CJ Eldred and the company of the North American tour of “& Juliet” coming to Broadway Spokane. (Courtesy of Evan Zimmerman)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Broadway Spokane recently announced its 2026-27 season, which will bring both classic musicals and newer favorites to the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

The season opens with “& Juliet,” playing Oct. 13-18, a jukebox musical that flips the script on “Romeo and Juliet” and lets Juliet choose her own ending.

“Beauty and the Beast,” playing Jan. 12-17, marks the Disney classic’s first North American tour in more than 25 years.

“The Sound of Music,” playing May 25-30, 2027, tells the story of the musical von Trapp family and features such favorites as “My Favorite Things” and “Do-Re-Mi.” The current “Sound of Music” tour features Inland Northwest born-and-raised Ariana Ferch as Liesl and violinist Sarah Fazendin as concertmaster.

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” playing June 15-20, 2027, is a musical memoir of the man behind hits like “Sweet Caroline” and “Forever in Blue Jeans.”

Finally, “The Great Gatsby,” playing July 20-25, 2027, brings the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, and the Roaring ’20s, to the stage.

“This season truly has something for everyone, from reimagined classics and beloved stories to high-energy musical celebrations,” Justin Kobluk, president of WestCoast Entertainment, said. “We’re thrilled to bring these productions to Spokane and continue creating unforgettable experiences for our community.”

In addition to these main shows, seven other special engagements will be announced in the near future. Season -ticket packages are on sale now starting at $260 through shows.broadwayspokane.com. Single -ticket on-sale dates will be announced soon.