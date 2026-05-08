How a driver with one hand became a racer who Formula 1 legends didn’t want to pass

By Alex Kalinauckas The Athletic

Spa-Francorchamps was where Archie Scott Brown’s story ended. A British sports-car driver of the 1950s, he won famous races, helped form an automotive marque and defeated several legendary drivers in the first decade of the Formula 1 world championship.

“If you passed him, you really had to make sure he wouldn’t get you back,” Stirling Moss, widely considered the best F1 driver never to have won the world championship, told Motorsport News in 2015. “He was a racer, not just a driver.”

But it was his attitude to life – when facing prejudice, and when racing – that set him apart. Scott Brown raced with one functional hand and shortened legs, and he did so in an era that repeatedly tried to stop him.

Scott Brown is one of 49 drivers to have died in a crash at the fearsome Belgian circuit, venue for this weekend’s Spa Six Hours race in the 2026 World Endurance Championship, but his route to racing there was unique.

Jeanette (Jay) Scott Brown thought little of the bout of rubella virus (also called German measles) she caught in late 1926. It was six months before she and her husband, Bill, welcomed William Archibald Scott Brown into the world. The previously unknown results of that short illness would dominate all three lives.

That’s according to Robert Edwards, who wrote ‘Archie and the Listers’ – an all-encompassing joint biography of both Scott Brown and the Lister car company, with which the former would eventually become synonymous.

Edwards details the shock at Scott Brown’s birth, as Jay and Bill discovered their baby effectively had only one hand and no right forearm. Neither of his legs had shins, and they were dramatically twisted and bowed from his hips. It took X-rays to reveal his toes.

His parents quickly overcame their initial devastation. That response, common to the era’s understanding of disability, was one Scott Brown himself never seemed to share – his father later described him as a ‘joyously cheerful and ambitious child, with an immense zest for life.’”

Using Bill’s family wealth, they were determined to find a treatment beyond the recommended amputations. They spent 18 months of Scott Brown’s first years searching for help.

Eventually, they found a doctor who believed he could deliver just that, which resulted in initial surgeries when Scott Brown was barely two years old. In total, he would have 22 procedures.

His legs were broken, straightened, then reset in plaster casts. His feet were essentially amputated, then reattached, while his remaining toes had to be “teased out,” according to Edwards’ account.

As an adult, Scott Brown would stand barely 5 feet tall. But by age six, he could finally walk unaided.

Jay and Bill raised their son to believe he was only built differently. He completed school and, after the World War II ended in 1945, set out to emulate his World War I aviator father by pursuing a career in the Royal Air Force. This dream was denied due to the conclusion of the war, which reduced Britain’s need for pilots.

But his father’s influence on his passions remained. Bill had built him a bespoke miniature car when he was 11. The many hours he spent as a child driving meant it was almost inevitable that, when he worked as a traveling tobacco salesman for a company based in his native Scotland in 1948, Scott Brown bought a car (an MG TD) with which to go racing.

From there, he charged into the U.K.’s club-level motor racing scene with the exuberance that had already been firmly set into his character.

“Archie was one of those people that just defied all the odds,” Lawrence Whitaker, CEO of the Lister Motor Company since 2013, told the Athletic. “He was a fearless horse rider, fearless go-karter, fearless racing driver. It’s pretty amazing that he managed to achieve so much.”

In 1951, while living in Cambridge, Scott Brown’s club racing efforts would change his life again. They brought him together with Brian Lister, who produced car parts for his family’s eponymous engineering company, which would go on to become the Lister marque – in large part thanks to the fame Scott Brown subsequently won for it.

Lister’s success started in 1953, but it was the following year, with the new, lightweight Lister-MG car, that the tiny family team really started winning.

Scott Brown earned two victories in the car’s first two races at the Snetterton track in the east of England (of eight in total that year in Lister cars). But just as things had started rolling, they were brought to an awkward halt.

After qualifying third in class for the 1954 British Empire Trophy at the Oulton Park circuit south of Liverpool – the premier national-level race in the UK at the time – Scott Brown had his racing license revoked.

A rival team manager had revealed Scott Brown’s missing hand to the race stewards (his list of disabilities on his license had ambiguously read “fingers missing – right hand”).

The officials felt “they risked culpability if something untoward happened,” according to Edwards’ account of the incident. The decision was appealed to a committee of the Royal Automobile Club, which set the race’s rules. Scott Brown received support from many of his fellow drivers – including Moss.

“I hate that sort of thing,” Moss said in 2015 of the incident. “If there was any movement to improve his status, I would be involved in that. I trusted him.”

The RAC committee soon delivered its verdict: Scott Brown’s full competition license was restored.

He returned to the British Empire Trophy in 1955. He won, clear by 25 seconds, in a Lister-Bristol car. But further examples of spurious medical grounds being raised led to him not racing that year at the RAC Tourist Trophy in Dundrod, Northern Ireland, and the 1956 Italian Grand Prix.

He’d reached F1 level as his Lister win list elongated, with admirers of Scott Brown’s skills behind the wheel also increasing through the years. His style was much looser – drifting cars sideways – than how Moss and other successful racers of the era would typically drive.

This reflects both how Scott Brown had adapted to using just one hand at the wheel, as well as how sports cars and their wider tires, compared to the F1 cars of the 1950s, could be made to slide more without risking time lost in spins.

“He was one of the most spectacular drivers. He had this extraordinary car control,” longtime U.K. motorsport circuit commentator Ian Titchmarsh – who saw Scott Brown race – told the Athletic.

“You very rarely saw Stirling Moss getting out of shape in the way that Archie did. Stirling is right to say he never gave up. He was always trying his utmost.”

Scott Brown did still secure some F1 success to sit alongside his blossoming sports-car career. As 1955 was ending, he was picked up by the cash-strapped works Connaught F1 squad. He won his first F1 race at the Brands Hatch track, south of London, that December. This was one of many non-world-championship events common in the period.

Lister continued to provide Scott Brown’s main racing employment, but he carried on with Connaught’s F1 car into 1956. He impressed Moss in a duel in that year’s Glover Trophy race (then another nonchampionship F1 event) at the Goodwood track in the south of England, to such an extent that Moss sportingly gave Scott Brown a lift back to the pits after the latter’s engine failed. And he entered the 1956 British Grand Prix.

This would be Scott Brown’s only world championship F1 race, after Connaught folded as a works squad early in 1957. He qualified 10th of 28 entries, but failed to finish after losing a wheel.

Scott Brown won the British Empire Trophy again in 1957 – the year Lister joined forces with the famed Jaguar car company to fit its powerful engines into the slender and heavily sculpted racing cars the marque was producing.

A stunning run of sports-car race success for the Lister-Jaguar that year brought new customer racing teams to Lister – the Ecurie Ecosse squad in the U.K. and Briggs Cunningham and Carroll Shelby’s outfits in the United States.

Ecurie added its own developments to the 1958 Lister-Jaguar – including aerodynamic changes that boosted handling. The Scottish team and its American lead driver – Masten Gregory – then surprisingly defeated Scott Brown and the Lister works squad in the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s International event at Silverstone in May 1958.

This marked a change in the burgeoning intra-competition of the Lister cars, given Scott Brown’s previously dominant streak in major U.K. sports-car races. The battle was set to continue in the Spa Grand Prix for sports cars two weeks later. For Scott Brown, this was to be a rare track appearance outside the U.K. – on the Spa road course that is much longer and dangerous than the modern track in use this weekend.

Gregory took pole, and the pair fiercely contested the lead during the early exchanges, with rain falling. But it would be Scott Brown’s last drive.

“He was traveling flat-out. Reports indicated that he was not quite out of control, one account suggesting that he was trying to avoid Gregory, who was right behind, and therefore veered towards the infield,” wrote Edwards of the crash that followed on the wet course.

Scott Brown’s car hit a road sign planted on the grass verge, flipped and rapidly caught fire after landing. He died hours later in a nearby hospital. He was 31.

Brian Lister and his firm were devastated at the death of their driver. But did F1 also lose a future star prematurely, given Scott Brown may have gone on to earn another works drive with another team?

“It’s very hard to answer that, because he never really got the chance,” Titchmarsh says. “But I’ve got the nagging feeling that, on the limit, he wouldn’t have had the ability to control the car if he was really being pushed.”

But the British sports-car scene is where Scott Brown’s legend was forged. And this lived on over the subsequent decades in periodic club-level races that bore and honored his name and his story.