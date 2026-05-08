Julie Bowen shares her thoughts on a ‘Modern Family’ reboot

Sam Woodward USA TODAY

Will “Modern Family” get a reboot?

Well, maybe.

When asked if the Dunphys would be willing to return to viewers’ screens anytime soon, Emmy Award-winning actress Julie Bowen had a clear answer.

“I would do that. I would do that in a heartbeat,” ​the 56-year-old, who played Claire Dunphy on the show, tells USA TODAY while speaking about her and on-screen husband Ty Burrell’s partnership with GSK and its “Ask2BSure” campaign to ⁠raise awareness about meningitis risks for teens and young adults.

“Modern Family”, which premiered in 2009 and ran ‌for 11 seasons, was praised for depicting blended, ​non-traditional versions of American families. With a cast of stars including Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and more, the sitcom won 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, including five back-to-back wins for best comedy series between ⁠2010 and 2015.

“We have brilliant writers, all the good ‌that came from that show ‌started in the writers’ room and we just got to play with it,” Bowen says. “If they have a reason and a story ⁠to tell, yes.”

In the six years since the show ended, numerous cast members have teased the idea of wanting to do an official reboot, ‌with informal meet-ups and collaborations ‌taking place sporadically and castmates maintaining close relationships.

Bowen and Burrell – both real-life parents of their own – have also stayed close, evident by their new partnership with ⁠GSK. Together, they star in a video where they put back ​on their co-parenting hats ⁠and explore ​the everyday behaviors of young adults that may share bacteria that can cause meningitis, an infection that causes the thin layers of the meninges that surround the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed. The ⁠campaign promotes parents talking to their child’s doctor to ensure they’ve been properly vaccinated to protect against the multiple meningitis groups, including B.

But Burrell, who played lovable dad ⁠and real estate agent Phil Dunphy, noted that logistics might be what gets in the way of a reboot’s reality.

“I think there are shows that are maybe easier to wrangle than ten actors, but I ⁠don’t know,” Burrell, 58, says. “You never ‌know, you never know.”