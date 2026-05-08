Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for soliciting sex with teenaged babysitters through Craigslist

A federal judge sentenced a 33-year-old Spokane County man to 25 years in prison for soliciting teenage babysitters for sex through Craigslist ads, Eastern Washington’s U.S. attorney’s office announced Friday.

William Morse pleaded guilty to two federal counts of soliciting a minor to engage in sex and will eventually also plead guilty in Spokane County Superior Court to third-degree rape of a child, according to the attorney’s office news release.

According to prosecutors, a teen babysitter posted an ad on Craigslist in September 2024. Morse responded asking if the victim would like to make quick money, but for something other than babysitting. He offered her $320 and went to her home where he had sex with her.

Morse was also corresponding with another teenager via email and offered her money for sex, but she did not agree.

“Mr. Morse is a threat to the community who persistently targeted innocent and vulnerable teens looking for babysitting jobs online. He knew how young these victims were but continued to prey on them anyway. It is our hope that this long prison sentence will keep other young people safe from his crimes,” Seattle field office FBI Special Agent W. Mike Herrington said in the release.