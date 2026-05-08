Spokane County offices yield little competition in 2026 races

It is six months until the general election, but the races for most Spokane County positions appear settled.

Only incumbent Democrat Amber Waldref filed to run for the county commission seat representing the eastern part of the city of Spokane.

And only Republican state Rep. Suzanne Schmidt filed to run for the county commission seat representing southeastern Spokane County. That position is held by Republican Mary Brooks, who opted not to run for a new term.

Schmidt kept watching for competitors to file this week, but none materialized. Though surprised, she said positive relationships she has with people on both sides of the aisle may have led some folks not to run.

“I do feel like I am a very strong candidate,” she said.

Voters also only have one choice for three other county offices: assessor (incumbent Tom Konis), sheriff (incumbent John Nowels) and treasurer (incumbent Mike Volz).

In the race for Spokane County prosecutor, one expected candidate never filed.

Republican Steve Garvin, an assistant Washington attorney general, announced his candidacy last summer and lobbied for the seat when Prosecutor Larry Haskell resigned. But county commissioners picked Republican Preston McCollam to fill the remainder of Haskell’s term.

Garvin said he would run for the seat this year and promised to sue the city of Spokane on his first day as prosecutor to address what he described as “lawlessness.”

Although he raised $23,000 for his campaign, Garvin filed paperwork ending his campaign last month with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Records say he refunded $2,400 in contributions, gave about $3,500 to a foundation that helps the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service and $2,500 to the Providence Inland Northwest Foundation.

An attempt to reach Garvin on Friday was unsuccessful.

But McCollam does have one competitor for his seat, Danny Tarkenton, who became an attorney last year and listed no party preference.

In the one county race with enough candidates to force a primary, two Republicans and a Democrat are running to replace longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, who is not running for a new term.

City Councilman Michael Cathcart, a Republican, has Dalton’s endorsement. Republican Dale Whitaker has the endorsement of state GOP Chairman Jim Walsh. Democrat Callie Gee, an accountant at a Spokane firm, isn’t yet listing backers on her website, and an attempt to reach her was unsuccessful.

Unlike for county offices, choices abound in the race for Congress in Eastern Washington. Three more candidates joined the fray on Friday, making for a baker’s dozen: seven Democrats and five independents are challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Michael Baumgartner.

The candidates who filed on Friday are independent Andrew Bartleson, a Spokane Valley resident; Democrat Mike Gahvarehchee, a Spokane real estate developer who fled Iran in 1983 and graduated from Washington State University; and Democrat Michael McGarr, a retired Spokesman-Review copy editor and former air traffic controller

The candidates

Here are the candidates for Congress, Spokane County, legislative and judicial offices who will appear on Spokane County ballots. Filing ended 5 p.m. Friday.

Congress, 5th District: Incumbent Republican Michael Baumgartner; Democrats Carmela Conroy, Kevin Fagan, Richard Freudenberg, Mike Gahvarehchee, Bajun Mavalwalla, Michael McGarr and David Womack; independents Andrew Bartleson, Matthew Hayes, Nate Powell, Ann Marie Danimus and Kyle Ursey.

Spokane County commissioner, 2nd District: Incumbent Democrat Amber Waldref.

Spokane County commissioner, 4th District: Republican Suzanne Schmidt.

Spokane County assessor: Incumbent Republican Tom Konis.

Spokane County auditor: Republicans Dale Whitaker and Michael Cathcart, and Democrat Callie Gee.

Spokane County clerk: Republican Dave Lucas and Democrat Elliot Robison.

Spokane County prosecutor: Incumbent Republican Preston McCollam and Danny Tarkenton, who listed no party preference.

Spokane County sheriff: Incumbent Republican John F. Nowels.

Spokane County treasurer: Incumbent Republican Mike Volz.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 1: Incumbent Patrick T. Johnson.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 2: Deanna Kathleen Crull and Mike Valerien.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 3: Incumbent Jenny Zappone

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 4: Nicholas Ulrich and Michael R. Addams.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 5: Incumbent Jennifer Fassbender.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 6: Incumbent Andrew Biviano

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 7: Incumbent Aimee N. Maurer

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 8: Incumbent Richard M. Leland.

State House, District 3, Position 1: Incumbent Democrat Natasha Hill, Republican Tony Kiepe, and John Kness, who listed no party preference.

State House, District 3, Position 2: Democratic candidates Donovan Arnold DeLeon, Luc Jasmin III and Pam Kohlmeier and Republican Natalie Poulson.

State House, District 4, Position 1: Republicans Debra Long, Trent Maier, Hillary Q. Pham and George Wagner.

State House, District 4, Position 2: Republicans incumbent Rob Chase and Bob Curtis and Democrat Rob Tupper.

State Senate, District 6: Republican incumbent Jeff Holy.

State House, District 6, Position 1: Republicans Suenn Davis, Jennifer Morton, Isaiah Paine and Alan Nolan; and Democrats Michaela Kelso and Nicolette Ocheltree.

State House, District 6, Position 2: Republican Jonathan Bingle, independent Aaron Croft and Democrat Julie Payne.

State Senate, District 7: Republicans Brandon Ray Medina, incumbent Shelly Short and David Swoap; and independent Ronald McCoy.

State House, District 7, Position 1: Incumbent Republican Andrew Engell.

State House, District 7, Position 2: Incumbent Republican Hunter Abell.

State House, District 9, Position 1: Incumbent Republican Mary Dye.

State House, District 9, Position 2: Incumbent Republican Joe Schmick and Democrat Karina Wallace.

Supreme Court Position 1: Anne Melani Bremner, Laura Christensen Colberg, Scott Edwards and incumbent Colleen Melody.

Supreme Court Position 3: Mike Diaz, Jaime Michelle Hawk and David Stevens.

Supreme Court Position 4: Ian Birk and Sean O’Donnell

Supreme Court Position 5: Sharonda Amamilo, incumbent Theo Angelis, Dave Larson and Greg Miller.

Supreme Court Position 7: Todd A. Bloom, Karim A. Merchant, David R Shelvey and incumbent Debra L. Stephens.

Court of Appeals, District 3, Position 2: Incumbent Tracy Arlene Staab.

Spokane Superior Court, Position 3: Incumbent Candie M. Dibble.