Top-seeded Mt. Spokane softball advances to 3A district title game; East Valley boys soccer advances to semifinal | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball District 6 4A

Hanford 16, Mead 0: Heidi Sweet went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs and the visiting, third-seeded Suns (19-3) blanked the Panthers (16-6) in five innings in a semifinal.

Sweet struck out seven in a complete-game two-hit shutout and Alanah Eagleheart homered and knocked in three for Hanford.

Mead hosts Lewis and Clark in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Chiawana 10, Ferris 6: Kinsley Jones went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and the visiting seventh-seeded Riverhawks (10-12) eliminated the sixth-seeded Saxons (5-17).

Lexi North added three doubles and three RBIs for Chiawana. Tori Norling hit a three-run homer for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 13, Gonzaga Prep 10: Lucy Piskel went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and the fourth-seeded Tigers (11-9) eliminated the ninth-seeded Bullpups (2-19).

Beibhinn Kilgore had three hits and two runs and Vienna Klein knocked in three for LC, which faces Mead in an elimination game on Tuesday. Nenah Ainsworth went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for G-Prep.

District 6 3A

Mt. Spokane 6, Hermiston 1: Addison Jay struck out 10 in a complete game no-hitter and the top-seeded Wildcats (21-1) topped the visiting Bulldogs (12-10) in a semifinal.

Avery Fox went 3-for-4 with three runs and Kaydin Brayden went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI for Mt. Spokane, which hosts second-seeded Kennewick in the district title game on Friday.

Kennewick 14, University 3: Rylee Bendewald went 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs and three RBIs and the second-seeded Lions (14-9) topped the visiting third-seeded Tigers (15-7) in six innings in a semifinal.

Addie Logan added a homer for Kennewick. Ella Jensen had a double and two RBIs for U-Hi, which hosts Shadle Park in an elimination game on Tuesday.

Shadle Park 4, Cheney 3: Mackenzie Duncan went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs and the visiting eighth-seeded Highlanders (9-13) eliminated the fifth-seeded Blackhawks (13-9). Mataya Kuchenbecker had two hits and two RBIs and Maddy Hurley struck out 10 in a complete game for Cheney.

Southridge 9, Ridgeline 4: Constance Gates went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and the sixth-seeded Suns (13-9) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (11-10). Kadence Barcus went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs for Ridgeline.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 8-12, West Valley 1-5: Aneysa Judy, Izzy Schlegle and Kizzie Line each hit one home run in the second game and the visiting Bantams (12-8, 11-7) swept the Eagles (9-11, 9-9) in a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Mackenzie Gillie went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs in the early game for Clarkston, which secured the third seed to districts with the pair of wins. West Valley finished fifth.

East Valley 4-1, Pullman 2-13: Ady Sanford went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and the Greyhounds (14-6, 12-6) defeated the visiting Knights (10-10, 10-8) in five innings in the second game to split a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Maddi McGraw went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to pace EV in the early game. Pullman earned the second seed and East Valley took the fourth seed to the district tournament.

Rogers 29-26, North Central 19-7: The Pirates (4-16, 3-15) swept the Wolfpack (0-18, 0-18) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Details were unavailable. Rogers claimed the sixth seed to the district tournament.

Baseball

Clarkston 3, East Valley 2: Jacob Stewart struck out eight in a complete game and the fourth-seeded Bantams (11-11) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Knights (5-16) in District 6 2A first-round game. Clarkston faces top-seeded West Valley in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Deer Park 11, Rogers 1: Hunter Robb went 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs and the third-seeded Stags (11-11) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Pirates (1-19) in five innings in a District 6 2A first-round game. Deer Park will face second-seeded Pullman in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Clarkston 2, Rogers 1: Kole Lanman scored on a penalty kick in overtime and the Bantams (8-7-1) won their first playoff game since 2019 and eliminated the visiting Pirates (3-11-3) in a District 6 2A first-round game.

James LeBret made five saves for Clarkston, which faces top-seeded Pullman in a semifinal on Tuesday. Egor Khantimirov scored and Jiva Irankunda made 10 saves for Rogers.

East Valley 10, Deer Park 2: Shaida Wello and Juan Sandoval scored three goals apiece and the third-seeded Knights (8-6-3) eliminated the sixth-seeded Stags (2-13-1) in a District 2A first-round game.

Ben Henry added two goals and an assist for EV, which faces second-seeded West Valley in a semifinal on Tuesday. Porter Whitmore and Wyatt Johnson scored for Deer Park.

Tennis





GSL 4A championships: At Mead. Top four advance to districts.

Boys singles: First place: Tiernan Waggoner (GP) defeated Jack Bragg (GP) 6-1, 6-0. Third place: Layton Springer (Mead) defeated Anthony Sharman (LC) 7-6(4), 6-3. Boys doubles: First place: Peter Farley/Robbie Wrigley (MEA) 6-2, 6-4 defeated Josh Knaggs/Nate Shannon (MEA) 6-2, 6-4. Owen Dentler/Nick Hibbard (MEA) defeated Dominick Janout/Wes Schneider (LC).

Girls singles: First place: Lexi Mattox (MEA) defeated Rachael Jones (FER) 6-1, 6-1. Third place: Kiley Davis (MEA) defeated Liesel Erdman (MEA) 6-1, 6-2. Girls doubles: First place: Devyn Hoppe/Stacy Wang (MEA) defeated Laila Kaiell/Daphne Rabinovitch (LC) 6-2, 6-3. Third place: Kiera Hayes/Sarah Jolley (MEA) defeated Jillian Flanigan/Julia Yahne (LC) 6-2, 6-2.