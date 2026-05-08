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Trump administration appeals latest court loss on tariffs

Pacific Container Terminal is shown in Long Beach, as seen from Signal Hill, California, U.S., January 14, 2026. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
by Dietrich Knauth Reuters

The Trump administration on Friday appealed a court ruling that found a 10% global tariff imposed in February was not justified under a 1970s trade law.

The U.S. Court ​of International Trade ruled on Thursday in a 2-1 decision that Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act was not meant to address ⁠trade deficits that occur when the U.S. imports more goods than it exports. ‌The court, however, only blocked the tariffs for ​three importers that sued - two small businesses and the state of Washington.

While the ruling applies to a set of levies due to expire in about two months, it marks another setback ⁠for Trump’s global tariff ambitions and comes ‌a week before he ‌is due to discuss trade tensions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

It also sets the stage for ⁠another protracted legal battle over billions of dollars’ worth of tariff refunds, three months after the U.S. Supreme Court ‌struck down Trump’s sweeping global ‌tariffs imposed under a national emergencies law.

Trump blamed the trade court decision on “two radical left judges” when speaking to reporters on ⁠Thursday. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on  Friday ​the Trump administration expects ⁠to ​prevail in the appeal, although he also expressed confidence in earlier tariffs that were ultimately invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump ⁠had no authority to impose the earlier tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, leading Trump to impose replacement tariffs of 10% on ⁠all imports using Section 122 of the Trade Act.

The new tariffs were a temporary replacement, and they were due to expire on July 24 unless extended by Congress.

The ⁠Trump administration still plans broader ‌tariffs on major trading partners by invoking a ​third law ‌that has withstood numerous legal challenges, Section 301 of ​the Trade Act of 1974, which covers unfair trade practices. It has three Section 301 tariff investigations underway due for completion in July.