Whitworth wins NWC tournament, clinches spot in D-III tourney | College baseball roundup

From staff reports

Whitworth rallied for a dramatic championship victory and punched its ticket to the national tournament.

The Pirates squandered a four-run lead, then erased a two-run deficit in the Northwest Conference Tournament final on Friday afternoon. Nate Gray Jr. tied the game with a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Spencer Shipman hit a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, lifting top-seeded Whitworth to a 9-7 win over second-seeded Linfield at Merkel Field in Spokane.

The Pirates (28-14) won their second straight NWC tournament crown and will be making their fifth appearance in the Division III national tournament – their third trip under NWC Coach of the Year CJ Perry. Whitworth will open with a Regional game next weekend at a campus site that will be announced when the field is revealed Monday.

Whitworth plated five runs on four hits and a Linfield error in the first inning. The Wildcats (24-18) steadily climbed back, then took a 7-5 lead with a four-run fourth inning. But the Pirates’ lineup has been capable of flipping momentum quickly all season.

Mt. Spokane product Carson Coffield was plunked to open the seventh, and with two outs, Gray sent a 1-0 pitch over the right-field fence to knot the score. The first two Pirate batters of the eighth went down, then two-time reigning NWC Player of the Year Kyle Memarian drew a walk and Shipman, a West Valley grad, launched the third pitch he saw deep to center field, handing Linfield closer Zack Hampson (7-1) his first loss.

Gray finished with four RBIs. Memarian, who took home top honors Thursday when the league announced its season awards, went 2-for-4 while fellow first-team All-NWC picks Shipman and Caleb Gray added two hits apiece.

Whitworth starter Dylan Huntsman gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits over 2⅓ innings. Linfield got to reliever Tyler Disch for four runs, but Whitworth’s AJ Woodward (1-1) pitched four clean innings and Seth Mahler earned his eighth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

In the semifinal round earlier Friday, the Pirates held Puget Sound to two hits in a 6-0 win.

Memarian showed why he’s the conference’s top player, leading off the game with a homer and adding an RBI double in the sixth. Starter Nathaniel Kurano (7-3) gave up two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts on 110 pitches over eight innings.

Linfield advanced to the final with an 8-7 walk-off win over Lewis & Clark in the early game.

Cougs clinch conference tournament berth

Washington State clinched its first postseason berth since 2010 and moved into a tie for second place in the Mountain West Conference standings, routing Air Force 11-2 in the first of a three-game MWC series at Erdle Field in Colorado Springs.

The Cougars (26-23, 14-8 MWC) locked up a bid to the six-team MWC Tournament, which will open May 21 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. It’ll be the program’s first appearance in the postseason since it reached the NCAA Regional 16 years ago.

WSU ace Nick Lewis (8-2) earned a win for his fifth consecutive start, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings. The sophomore left-hander posted two 1-2-3 innings and got out of a bases-loaded situation in the second unscathed.

The Cougs’ lineup backed Lewis with 13 hits, including two triples, and five walks. Run-scoring singles in the first inning from Matt Priest and Ryan Skjonsby sparked WSU, which plated three more runs in the third and pulled away for good in the seventh – Kyler Northrop led off with a triple, Gavin Roy followed with an RBI triple and Max Hartman added an RBI double.

Hartman went 3-for-5 and drove in two, while Roy, Priest and Skjonsby each contributed two hits and two RBIs.

WSU can put itself in position to secure a bye in the conference tournament if it wins the series against the Falcons (23-23, 14-8). The teams meet for Game 2 at noon on Saturday.

Zags move one win away from WCC title

Two Gonzaga pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout, and the Zags moved within one win of clinching at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title – and locking up the No. 1 seed at the WCC Tournament.

Ace Justin Feld pitched six strong innings and reliever Garrett Gores gave up one baserunner over the final three frames as visiting Gonzaga handled second-place San Francisco 7-0 in the first of a three-game WCC series at Benedetti Diamond.

Feld (7-1) struck out six, giving up four hits and three walks. The senior right-hander walked the first two batters he faced, then induced a lineout and struck out the next two before a 1-2-3 second. He surrendered one baserunner in the third, fourth and fifth innings, and the Dons (22-25, 13-9 WCC) didn’t put a runner on second until the sixth. Feld escaped a two-on situation in the sixth with consecutive groundouts.

Gores earned his second save after striking out three over three no-hit innings.

The Zags (30-17, 17-5) opened the scoring in the third on Ricky Sanchez’s RBI groundout, then took control with a four-run fourth inning. With two down in the fourth, GU’s Noah Meffert hit a double and Hudson Shupe drew a walk to set up Jacob Wrubleski’s RBI single. Tommy Eisenstat followed with a three-run shot, his fourth homer of the year.

Sanchez and Mikey Bell opened the fifth with back-to-back doubles, and Maddox Haley added an RBI single to fashion the final score.

GU finished with 11 hits, including five doubles – two from Sanchez. Four Zag batters tallied multiple hits.

The Bulldogs will go for a title-clinching series win Saturday, with first pitch on the Hilltop set for 1 p.m.