Design Recipes: Furniture arranging mistakes

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Furniture layout and placement are often a dilemma for many homeowners. Aspects such as where to place a sofa and where a television should be placed are often visual hurdles. Strategic furniture placement often comes from preplanning, taking the time to create a floor plan and evaluating where items should be placed in a room.

When laying out a room, here are some common furniture arrangement mistakes.

Lining furniture along the walls. While the theory may be that this creates an open layout, it often leaves open gaps and furnishings crowded along the walls.

Using furniture pieces that are part of large sets. Often a set is simply too much furniture, not to mention it is often overwhelming for every single piece of furniture to match.

Obstructing key entrances and exits. Three feet is the general rule of thumb for circulation and for the human body to be able to maneuver. A common mistake is placing furniture too close together, which often crowds a space.

Placing furniture in front of a window. People often want to “see a view.” Placing furniture in front of a window can often look messy and disjointed.

Angling furniture. In general, angling furniture is an outdated look that should only be used in rare cases in which there is a true challenge to fit furniture. This dilemma is often solved by choosing furniture of a proper size and scale.