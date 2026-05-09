Emma Jaskaniec’s late heroics keep Spokane Zephyr’s postseason hopes alive

From Staff Reports

Although midfielder Emma Jaskaniec is one of Spokane’s most consistently available players as she ranks in the top three in minutes played and has started in 25 of 27 matches, she has struggled to find the back of the net.

On 25 attempts, Jaskaniec has only scored four goals. Her fourth, though, couldn’t have arrived at a more clutch moment.

With two regular-season games left, the Spokane Zephyr needed three points to remain in a tight playoff race that, before Saturday, included DC Power, Dallas Trinity, and Spokane. Dallas’ win over Tampa Bay earlier put them in firm control of the fourth and final playoff position with 37 points on the table.

DC and Spokane were tied at 33 points apiece entering their matchup. Then, late in the second half, Jaskaniec scored a game-winning goal against the Power off a set piece and propelled the Zephyr over the Power 1-0 at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday.

Spokane outshot DC 15-9 notching six shots on target, but Power’s 28 clearances and 15 tackles forced the Zephyr to shoot eight efforts outside the penalty box.

In the opening minutes of the second half, the Zephyr were inches away from knocking the ball into the frame when Catherine Rapp crossed to Felicia Knox near the goalie box. But Knox barely tapped the ball, before keeper Makenna Gottschalk dove to grab it and kill the play.

DC responded with an attempt in the 50th minute and Spokane replied with revamped offensive aggression notching three consecutive shots in the 54th, 58th, and 64th minutes.

Following a Lena Silano-attempt on a fast break that was blocked, Catherine Rapp was fouled outside the box in the 67th minute by midfielder Anna Bagley.

Knox started the set piece and launched the ball toward a crowded penalty area. The pass bounced off Ally Cook’s head, and fell to Emma Jaskaniec. Jaskaniec finished the shot to give Spokane the lead in the 69th.

It was Spokane’s final shot attempt. The Zephyr allowed four consecutive efforts including a potential equalizer in 90+3’, by Alexis Theoret. But Sophia Braun - who subbed in for Knox in the 68th - blocked it inside the goalie box to help Spokane eliminate DC from playoff contention.

Spokane (9-9-9, 36 points) host Brooklyn in their final regular-season match on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.