Kodak Black released with strict bail conditions after drug trafficking arrest

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Kodak Black has been freed from a Florida jail following his recent arrest for alleged drug trafficking, according to a report.

The rapper – who in 2018 legally changed his name from Dieuson Octave to Bill Kapri – was released after posting $75,000 bail, and he will have to adhere to a series of strict rules should he want to remain out of jail.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 28-year-old Kapri must stay away from illegal drugs, and a judge also forbade him from having contact with any of his associates. The “ZEZE” artist was additionally barred from returning to the crime scene, and he is not allowed to carry a gun.

Kapri was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday and booked on charges of trafficking more than 10 grams and less than 200 grams of MDMA, according to Orange County’s online records. The count stems from an incident in November 2025, when officers responded to a report of gunfire near a nonprofit called Children’s Safety Village in Orlando.

When they arrived on the scene, they spotted two idling vehicles and Kodak standing nearby with others, according to an arrest affidavit.

A search of the first vehicle, a BMW SUV, turned up cannabis and a pink pill containing MDMA, police said. They also uncovered suspected narcotics, roughly $37,000 in cash and documents with Kapri’s name inside the second vehicle, this one a Lamborghini SUV.

The rapper was only arrested after an official report generated last month confirmed the MDMA weighed 25.34 grams, which is well over the limit of 14 grams.

His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, in a statement to TMZ called Kodak’s arrest a “total joke,” emphasizing that he was nowhere near the drugs when police recovered them.