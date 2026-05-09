Over 100 people get norovirus on cruise ship that left from Fort Lauderdale

By Milena Malaver Miami Herald

MIAMI — More than 100 people aboard a cruise ship that departed from Fort Lauderdale last month have fallen ill from norovirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The Caribbean Princess, a Princes Cruises ship departed from Port Everglades on April 28 for an 11-day voyage, according to Cruise Mapper. But on Thursday, the CDC announced that 102 passengers and 13 crew members were sick and had been isolated. There are more than 4,000 people on board, according to the CDC.

The predominant symptoms are diarrhea and vomiting, according to the CDC.

The cruise is on the way to the Bahamas and expected to arrive there on Sunday before its final destination in Port Canaveral, east of Orlando, on Monday.

Princess Cruises has increased cleaning and disinfection, collected stool samples for testing and consulted with the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, according to the CDC.

The VSP is conducting a field response “for an environmental assessment and outbreak investigation to assist the ship in controlling the outbreak,” according to the CDC.

This is not the first time passengers aboard the Caribbean Princess have fallen ill to norovirus. In 2020, over 300 passengers got sick, resulting in the 14-day voyage ending early.