Sara Pequeño: Graham Platner isn’t perfect, but he’s better than Susan Collins

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Sara Pequeño USA Today

Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, is by no means a perfect candidate.

He made a series of concerning comments on social media years ago. He, until very recently, had a questionable tattoo. He is unpolished and casual, nothing like the polished candidates we have come to expect from the Democratic Party.

That’s exactly why people like him.

On April 30, Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspended her campaign for the U.S. Senate, stating she no longer had the finances to continue her candidacy. In doing so, she cleared the way for Platner, a veteran and oysterman who has never held elected office, to become the Democrats’ de facto candidate.

The news immediately spurred think pieces from all across the political spectrum. Frank Bruni of the New York Times said he would vote for the populist Democrat if he lived in Maine in spite of Platner’s social media posts “without any joy and without any hesitation,” because the threat of President Donald Trump is of far greater concern.

Hugh Hewitt of Fox News called Platner a “radical, verbal bomb-throwing extremist.” James Freeman of the Wall Street Journal encouraged Mainers to look at David Costello, the other Democratic candidate still in the primary race, who’s polling far behind Platner.

Yet what each of these pundits seems to be missing is that Platner, who has prioritized organizing and garnered the endorsements of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and various unions, is polling ahead of longtime incumbent Sen. Susan Collins.

According to a University of New Hampshire poll released in February, Platner would beat Collins 49%-38% in a hypothetical matchup.

He has 15,000 volunteers working on the campaign, and the average fundraising contribution last quarter was $26. He champions affordability and “Medicare for All,” and has come out strongly against the war in Iran.

Platner comes with a lot of baggage, and that baggage presents risks to the Democratic Party. But it doesn’t seem to be phasing Mainers who see themselves in his campaign and candor.

Politics may look different in each state, but strong progressive messaging and vigorous organizing efforts are paying off across the country. It’s unwise of Democrats to consider Platner a lost cause because of things he’s said and done in the past.

The main issues with Platner, 41, stem from several missteps uncovered early on in the race.

First is the tattoo. While drinking with fellow Marines during his third deployment, Platner got a skull-and-crossbones tattoo on his chest that resembled a symbol used by the Nazis. For 20 years, he says, he didn’t realize the true meaning. Once word got out, he apologized and got it covered up this past October.

Then, there are his Reddit posts. Years ago, he made disgusting comments about sexual assault victims and made anti-gay posts. He has since apologized for both of these things, citing his “disillusionment” following his return from deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq.

I’m sympathetic to the idea that someone could get a bad tattoo in their 20s and fail to research it. And while I’m unhappy as a woman and a member of the LGBTQ+ community about the Reddit comments, there are plenty of people – including the sitting president – who have said and done worse.

Republicans have made a vile and morally bankrupt man the face of their party. They don’t have the moral high ground here.

What has impressed me about Platner, and I believe is the reason his campaign has succeeded in gaining traction despite these missteps, is that he is willing to take accountability for his actions. He doesn’t deny that he made those comments or had that tattoo, whereas plenty of politicians on both sides of the aisle would deny the accusations until Election Day. This, in turn, seems to win him favorability among Maine voters.

Look, I don’t live in Maine. I’ve never even been to the state. I don’t feel equipped to say exactly what Mainers should do in this scenario, so I’m not going to. What I will say is that Platner is a lesson to national Democrats that it’s not about having a polished, pristine image and minimal skeletons in the closet. I’d go so far as to argue that these things can be forgiven, so long as the candidate appears genuine and homegrown.

The years of Democratic pearl-clutching are waning. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., no longer holds the key to success for candidates. A squeaky clean track record, even a viral moment of anti-Trump sentiment, only goes so far. In some parts of the country, particularly in communities that don’t consider themselves part of the “coastal elite,” what is needed is sincerity and grit.

Considering that Maine has voted blue in every presidential election since 1992, a Democratic senator would make the most sense for the state.

Collins, who has represented the state since 1997, is often painted as a moderate, yet she votes with Trump and Republicans 95% of the time and has voted to approve most of his Cabinet picks over the years. She may talk a big game about disagreeing with the president, but she clearly still puts party over country. Mainers deserve someone who aligns with their values, and they clearly see no value in President Trump’s agenda.

Platner faces a tough few months following the Democratic primary on June 9. Collins can point to decades of service and providing for Mainers to make her case for re-election. But to count Platner out because he is inexperienced, or because he once posted things he now regrets, is naive. The oysterman’s momentum is palpable. Republicans should be worried, and Democrats should take notes.

Follow USA Today columnist Sara Pequeño on Bluesky: @sarapequeno.bsky.social