Top GSL seeds Gonzaga Prep, University advance to baseball semifinals; Lewis and Clark soccer advances to championship | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball District 6 4A

Gonzaga Prep 7, Chiawana 1: Jacob Wilson allowed one run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts and the second-seeded Bullpups (18-4) topped the visiting seventh-seeded Riverhawks (12-10) in a District 6 4A first-round game.

Jackson Mott went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for G-Prep, which hosts third-seeded Kamiakin in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Kamiakin 10, Lewis and Clark 0: Taron Carlson and Reggie Blanco-Alvarado combined on a five-inning three-hitter and the third-seeded Braves (18-4) shut out the sixth-seeded Tigers (7-16) in a first-round game. Carlson struck out seven over three innings and Toren Woodhouse knocked in two.

Lewis and Clark faces Chiawana in an elimination game on Tuesday.

Ferris 4, Hanford 3: Decker Housel scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning and the fourth-seeded Saxons (11-9) edged the visiting fifth-seeded Falcons (12-9) in a first-round game.

Housel entered as a pinch-hitter and reached on an error, which allowed Cole Jeffries to score the tying run from second base. Ferris plays at top-seeded Richland in a semifinal on Tuesday.

District 6 3A

University 9, Walla Walla 2: Marco Longo struck out eight over five shutout innings and the top-seeded Titans (20-2) downed the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (7-15) in a first-round game.

Longo allowed two hits and no walks, while going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate. Elijah Williams added three hits, two runs and two RBIs for U-Hi, which hosts fourth-seeded Southridge in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Mt. Spokane 2, Hermiston 0: Kyle Rayment struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings and the third-seeded Wildcats (15-7) blanked the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (9-12) in a first-round game.

Rayment scattered three hits and two walks while Connor Moffitt struck out three over 1 1/3 innings to earn the save. Jaxson Kelly went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Mt. Spokane, which travels to second-seeded Kennewick for a semifinal on Tuesday.

Southridge 9, Ridgeline 0: Nicholas Wade struck out five over six three-hit innings and the fourth-seeded Suns (13-9) shut out the fifth-seeded Falcons (13-9) in a first-round game.

Coppin Hunkapillar and Ryan Wade hit home runs for Southridge. Ridgeline hosts Walla Walla in an elimination game on Tuesday.

Kennewick 11, Central Valley 1: Trayce Teagle scattered five hits over five innings and struck out six and the second-seeded Lions (17-5) topped the visiting seventh-seeded Bears (6-16) in a first-round game. Dominic Driver went 3 for 3 with two RBI for Kennewick.

Nixon Spear had an RBI double for Central Valley, which faces Hermiston in an elimination game on Tuesday.

Boys soccer District 6 4A

Lewis and Clark 2, Pasco 1 (OT): Lucas Kinder scored the decisive goal just over a minute into overtime and the second-seeded Tigers (13-3) defeated the visiting third-seeded Bulldogs (12-7) in a District 6 4A semifinal match at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Pasco equalized on a Joel Diaz free kick in the second half stoppage time. Carter Higginbotham scored the Tigers first goal and assisted on the game winner.

Lewis and Clark will face top-seeded Chiawana (16-1-1) for the District 6 4A championship on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Chiawana 4, Gonzaga Prep 0: The top-seeded Riverhawks (16-1-1) defeated the fourth-seeded Bullpups (9-2-3) in a District 6 4A semifinal match. Details were unavailable. Gonzaga Prep hosts seventh-seeded Hanford in a loser-out match on Tuesday.

Richland 2, Ferris 1: The fifth-seeded Bombers (14-3) eliminated the ninth-seeded Saxons (10-6) in a District 6 4A loser-out match. Details were unavailable.

Hanford 2, Mead 1: The seventh-seeded Falcons (8-9) eliminated the sixth-seeded Panthers (7-7-2) in a 4-3 shootout in a District 6 4A loser-out match at Union Stadium. Ryder Dye scored the equalizer in the 74th minute, forcing a shootout.

District 6 3A

Ridgeline 4, Mt. Spokane 1: Draeden Simatos scored two goals and the top-seeded Falcons (9-2-3) handled the visiting fifth-seeded Wildcats (8-7-1) in a semifinal. Thatcher Hemphill had a goal and two assists for Ridgeline, which qualified for state and will host the district championship game on Friday.

University 2, Central Valley 1: Ryker Kekahuma scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and the visiting third-seeded Titans (6-9-1) eliminated the seventh-seeded Bears (4-10-1). Joshua Guill made three saves for U-Hi, which faces fifth-seeded Mt. Spokane in an elimination game on Tuesday.

North Central 2, Hermiston 1: Mohamed Arezzouk scored an insurance goal in the 51st minute and the visiting eighth-seeded Wolfpack (12-7-2) eliminated the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (6-11) in a District 6 3A loser-out. NC faces another elimination game on Tuesday.