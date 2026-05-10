Anuar Pelaez leads Spokane Velocity to first win since April

From Staff Reports

Forward Anuar Pelaez propelled the Spokane Velocity with a goal and an assist as they scored in each half to earn their first victory since mid-April in a 2-1 triumph over fourth-place FC Naples at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday.

It only took eight minutes for Spokane - which averages 55.4 minutes per goal - to open the scoring on its third shot attempt.

After two Spokane’s two missed efforts in the fourth and sixth minutes, Pelaez stole the ball from right back Marc Torrellas at the center-half and connected with midfielder Medgy Alexandre to begin a fastbreak. Alexandre shimmied to the left side of the goalie box and curled a shot around an approaching Naples defender, Joshua Yoder, to the back-right corner of the frame.

Alexandre is now among the team’s top scorers with two this season alongside Shavon John-Brown and Jack Denton.

The Velocity followed their goal with three consecutive missed attempts in the 10th minute by Luis Gil, Andre Lewis and Pelaez.

After allowing a shot in the opening minute, Spokane, with 15 first-half clearances, prevented FC Naples from getting another one off until the 29-minute mark by Julian Cisneros following a set-piece situation. John Brown earned a yellow card prior to the free kick.

Then, early in the second period, Naples keeper Edward Delgado fouled Pelaez in the penalty box on a slide tackle. Pelaez easily converted the penalty kick to extend Spokane’s advantage 2-0 in the 54th minute.

Naples outshot Spokane 13-7 in the second period, but it took until the game’s final seconds for it to pull one back in 90+5’. Italian center back Luca Mastrantonio fired a long-range missile from nearly 20 yards away past Spokane keeper Sean Lewis.

The Velocity’s attack finished with 22 touches in Naples’ box led by Pelaez’s 10. Pelaez also led all players with three shots on target. Luis Gil created a game-high four chances.

Gagi Margvelashvili and Camron Miller combined for 21 of Spokane’s 35 clearances. Collin Fernandez and Lucky Opara finished with three interceptions apiece. Keeper Sean Lewis recorded three saves.

Spokane (5-1-2, 17 points), which jumped into second place on the League One table, hosts Las Vegas Lights FC of USL Championship in Round 2 of the PrinX Tires USL Cup’s Group Stage on Sunday. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.