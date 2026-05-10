Davis Fogle and Gonzaga’s top returners already have big plans for 2026-27: ‘This isn’t done’

Davis Fogle’s first offseason as a college basketball player is officially 50 days old.

Measure it by shots the freshman wing has put up since Gonzaga’s 74-68 loss to Texas on March 21 in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 and the number might be somewhere in the range of 35,000-40,000.

“Some days are way more rep days, just repping the 3-ball and then other days it’s way more maybe footwork stuff,” Fogle said. “It usually depends but I’m always coming back at night and just repping it out. So I’m making 500-600 shots every day. Different spots, off the dribble, everything.”

How about hours spent on the court and in the film room with assistant coach Stephen Gentry over the last six weeks? It’s hard to ballpark that number, but Fogle maintains “(we) have been going at it like twice a day.”

College basketball players are said to make the biggest leap between their freshmen and sophomore season and Fogle isn’t leaving it to chance after stepping into a valuable role for Gonzaga toward the end of his rookie campaign with Mark Few’s program.

Fogle made considerable progress over five months last season, going from someone who averaged 7.9 minutes through his first 12 games while picking up seven DNPs (did not play) to someone who was counted on to play key minutes – and deliver key buckets – during high-pressure moments in the WCC and NCAA Tournament.

Fogle averaged 23.3 minutes in his final 17 games and was Gonzaga’s second-leading scorer, averaging 10.6 points per game during that stretch, narrowly edging Tyon Grant-Foster (10.4 ppg).

Understanding he’ll be one of the focal points of Gonzaga’s offense as a sophomore, and expected to contribute in a much bigger way, Fogle is working to refine every aspect of his game this offseason and leaving no stone unturned in sessions with Gentry.

“Me and Gentry have been watching film of last season, then obviously I rewatch the games and see what I did good and what I could do better,” Fogle said. “Then knowing next year it’s a way bigger jump, obviously new conference and our nonconference is crazy. Then just my role is going to be way bigger.”

Fogle took a self-imposed break from basketball immediately after Gonzaga’s season ended. It can be easier said than done for someone who was often nudged out of the gym by coaches last season, but Fogle understands the offseason is about striking “the right balance.”

He traveled to San Diego, soaked up the views, took in sunshine and didn’t pick up a basketball for a handful of days before returning to Spokane.

And then?

“Got back at it,” Fogle said.

It’s been nonstop ever since for Fogle, who’s done his due diligence to improve in the gym, rewatched full games and shorter clips from his freshman season, and helped persuade major transfer portal prospects to join GU’s revamped roster. All of that in addition to schoolwork, maintaining a social life and spending the occasional Sunday afternoon at Dan Dickau’s Shoot 360 facility in North Spokane to lead middle school-aged kids through various basketball drills and workouts.

Fogle never gave real thought to leaving Gonzaga after his freshman season, but nerves and anxiety still run high among fans until the transfer portal closes – understandably so in the current college hoops climate. The Zags have a solid track record with retention – particularly when it comes to starting-level or top rotation players – and keeping Fogle was a top priority for Few’s staff entering the offseason.

“Obviously it’s a special place here,” Fogle said. “Talking to the coaches, talking to my family and people in the circle, it’s the best fit for me and then the plan the coaches have for me is exactly the position I want to be in to help me get to the next level.”

Reaching the next level as a team meant retaining Fogle, forward Braden Huff and point guard Mario Saint-Supery, but also adding high-impact transfers like Arizona State center Massamba Diop and Houston guard Isiah Harwell.

Gonzaga picked up an early commitment from Harwell, who had a pre-existing relationship with the coaching staff and didn’t require a campus visit. The recruiting process with Diop, on the other hand, required more legwork and significantly more patience.

Fogle was one of the current players to tag along for the 7-footer’s visit to campus, which coincided with a sunny spring weekend in Spokane. He relayed a version of the recruiting pitch Diop got from his new teammates during the visit.

“We kind of just explained to him, this is a basketball school, you’re going to be a celebrity here, they love you here and you’re going to play in a packed environment every day,” he said. “We were just kind of telling him, we’re going to be good next year, we’re going to make a run, we’re going to win and you’re exactly what we need. Lob threat, block shots, it’s a perfect place for you.”

A tense week ensued for Gonzaga coaches, players and fans as Diop traveled across the country to visit St. John’s, the other program the center was giving serious consideration to.

“When he got on campus, he loved it and obviously the weather was super nice so that helped,” Fogle said. “I think he loved it. Obviously he loved it, he’s a Zag.”

Fogle wasn’t involved in Harwell’s recruitment, but he was already familiar with the guard’s game from a 2025 run-in during the Nike EYBL Scholastic season. Fogle and his Arizona Compass Prep team defeated Harwell and Wasatch Academy 60-52 at the Hoophall West event in Gilbert, Arizona. Fogle had 11 points in the game while Harwell led Wasatch with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“That’s obviously a great addition,” Fogle said. “He’s a super good defender and he’s going to be a big part to the team.”

Fogle has one more week of classes and workouts in Spokane before he heads home to Anacortes to see family and friends. Then it’s off to Los Angeles for a few weeks to go through workouts put on by Fogle’s agency, CAA (Creative Artists Agency). Other CAA clients that will participate in workouts with Fogle include Michigan’s national champion frontcourt pairing of Aday Mara and Morez Johnson, standout Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner and All-Big 12 Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson.

He and other Gonzaga players will report back to campus sometime in early June, with official summer workouts starting June 15.

Fogle, Huff and Saint-Supery were in constant communication when the 2025-26 campaign ended and spent time discussing the possibilities for next season, with a much deeper NCAA Tournament run in mind.

“Then the end of the year, it was kind of like after that Texas game, this isn’t done,” Fogle said. “Obviously B-Huff wasn’t even playing and then for me and Mario, everything still felt new to us and we were like, we’ve got to do this again.”