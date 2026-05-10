Israeli strikes kill three people in Gaza, medics say, testing fragile ceasefire

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Khan Younis, on Sunday, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters )

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Haseeb Alwazeer Reuters

CAIRO – Israeli strikes killed at least three Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, including two members of the Hamas-run police force, health officials said, in violence that underscored the fragility of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Medics ​said an Israeli airstrike killed one person and wounded two others in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Israeli military said it struck two ⁠militants who were carrying out “suspicious” activity and approached forces in the area, posing an immediate threat.

Separately ‌on Sunday, an Israeli airstrike killed the head ​of the criminal police force in Khan Younis, Wessam Abdel-Hadi, and his aide, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run interior ministry.

The Israeli military said it struck militants of the elite Hamas force in the southern Gaza ⁠Strip which operated to “advance imminent attacks” against Israeli ‌forces.

Reuters has previously reported that ‌Israel has intensified its attacks on Gaza’s Hamas-run police force, which the militant group has used to re-establish governance ⁠in areas under its control.

Persistent violence

Violence in Gaza has persisted despite an October 2025 ceasefire, with Israel conducting almost daily attacks.

At ‌least 850 Palestinians have been ‌killed since the ceasefire took effect, local medics say, while Israel says militants have killed four of its soldiers over the same period.

Israel and ⁠Hamas have blamed each other for ceasefire violations.

The blast ​that killed the two ⁠police officers ​left only a mangled metal skeleton where their car had stood in the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Mourners chanted “there is no God but Allah, the martyrs are beloved ⁠by Allah” as the men’s white-shrouded bodies were carried on shoulders through the streets during the funeral.

One of the mourners, Ali Mousa, condemned Israel’s killing of ⁠members of the enclave’s police force.

“Although the ceasefire came into effect several months ago, the occupation continues to target the police officers to cause chaos among the people of the same ⁠nation,” Mousa told Reuters.

“The occupation ‌aims to create chaos and confusion within the ​Gaza Strip. This ‌is its sole objective,” he added.

More than 72,500 Palestinians have ​been killed since the Gaza war started in October 2023, most of them civilians, Gaza health authorities say.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo, and Haseeb Alwazeer in Gaza;Editing by Bernadette Baum, Helen Popper and Christina Fincher)