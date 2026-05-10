Kevin Fitzer homers twice, Spokane Indians down Tri-City in finale 8-3 | NWL baseball

With temperatures in the mid-70s for Mother’s Day on Sunday and absolutely no breeze for most of the game, Avista Stadium lived up to its reputation as something of a home run haven.

And it was the home team that benefited the most.

Kevin Fitzer hit home runs in his first two plate appearances – including a grand slam – and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-3 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

The Indians (13-20) took four of six from the Dust Devils (18-15) – the team’s first series win since the season-opening three-game set against Everett. The teams hit three home runs each – all in the first 31/2 innings.

“It was definitely a good series win for us and good momentum heading into next week at Hillsboro,” Fitzer said. The Indians start a six-game road series against the Hops on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Fitzer, who finished 2-for-4 with a walk and five RBIs, entered play with just seven hits in his previous 52 at-bats (.134) over his last 14 games. A two-homer day – his first as a professional – was just what the doctor ordered.

“It’s been getting a lot of work in in the cages, stuff like that, making some adjustments, and it felt good today to have it actually show up on the field,” Fitzer said.

He had a chance in the eighth inning to make it a three-homer game, but right fielder Randy De Jesus tracked down the long fly ball on the warning track.

“It was close,” Fitzer said. “But the wind picked up a little bit and I didn’t hit it as well. But yeah, I thought it had a chance at first.”

Lost in all the offensive fireworks was the Indians’ solid pitching . Starter Yuma Herrera allowed three runs – all solo homers – over four innings, while reliever Fisher Jameson (3-1) turned in his finest performance of the season, tossing four shutout innings on five hits and no walks.

Fitzer got things started for the Indians in the bottom of the first with a solo homer to dead center, his fifth of the season.

The ultimate Mother’s Day present? A home run, of course! Kevin Fitzer gives the Indians an early 1-0 lead with his fifth big fly of the season. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/tlfJveA9XA — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) May 10, 2026

Tri-City’s Matt Coutney and Anthony Scull launched solo shots in the second to put the Dust Devils up 2-1.

The Indians loaded the bases with one down in the bottom half on two walks and an error. Tevin Tucker struck out but Fitzer delivered again, going the opposite way to right for a line drive grand slam, his second homer of the game and sixth of the season.

“I’ve had a lot of situations like that this week, and I’m just trying to help the team score runs,” Fitzer said. “I just got a good pitch to hit and I put a good swing on it.”

The home run parade continued in the third. Indians infielder Kelvin Hidalgo singled with two down and Jacob Hinderleider followed with a long hone run to right field, his third of the season.

Scull hit his second of the game with two down in the fourth to get Tri-City within 7-3.

Spokane got that run back in the fifth. Jacob Humphrey led off with a single, stole second, went to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch that barely left the dirt cut-out around home plate.

Humphrey finished 3-for-5, raising his league-leading batting average to .342.