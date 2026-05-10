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Latvian defense minister resigns after Ukrainian drones hit oil tanks

Police officer looks towards damage to an oil tank after drones crashed at a storage facility on Thursday, in Rezekne, Latvia. (Reuters )
Police officer looks towards damage to an oil tank after drones crashed at a storage facility on Thursday, in Rezekne, Latvia. (Reuters )
By Janis Laizans and Andrius Sytas Reuters

RIGA, Latvia – Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds resigned on Sunday, after two Ukrainian ⁠drones on Thursday flew in from Russia ‌and hit oil storage ​facilities.

Earlier on Sunday, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina demanded the resignation, saying anti-drone systems had not ⁠been deployed fast enough. ‌She appointed ‌Latvian army colonel Raivis Melnis as the new defense minister.

Latvia ⁠and Lithuania on Thursday called on NATO to boost ‌air defenses in ‌their region after two drones came over the Russian border ⁠and exploded at an oil ​storage facility ⁠in ​Latvia.

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha on Sunday said on X that the drones were Ukrainian, ⁠and flew into Latvia as a result of “Russian electronic warfare deliberately ⁠diverting Ukrainian drones from their targets in Russia.”

In response to the drone incidents, Ukraine is ⁠considering sending experts ‌to help strengthen air ​security ‌over the Baltic states, Sybiha ​said on Friday.

(Reporting by Janis Laizans in Riga and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Ros Russell)