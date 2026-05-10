Precinct elections for Kootenai GOP divided among three factions

By James Hanlon For The Spokesman-Review

Another attempt by an alternative Republican group to win a majority of positions needed for control of Kootenai County’s official Republican Party may be helped or complicated by a third faction in the mix this time.

Some 141 candidates are running for 74 committeeman seats on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee in the May 19 primary election. The KCRCC is the official local Republican party. In Idaho party primaries, each voting precinct in the county elects a committeeman to represent party leadership. But oftentimes, no one files to run for the seat. Those who choose a nonpartisan ballot don’t vote for a committeeman.

Of the candidates, 57 have been endorsed by the North Idaho Republicans, which bills itself as the “mainstream” or “traditional conservative” group. It recruited challengers to run in nearly every precinct in 2024. Before then, precinct elections often went uncontested.

But the KCRCC exerts enormous influence over the politics of North Idaho’s most populous county. Some critics say it has grown too extreme and has drifted from traditional conservative values.

On the other side, critics say the North Idaho Republicans have supported Democrats, ranked-choice voting and Republican presidential candidates who opposed Donald Trump. Many of NIR’s founders are former elected Republican office holders.

Ultimately, NIR recruited 70 candidates and won 30 seats in the last election. This was shy of the majority needed to unseat longtime chairman Brent Regan, but it was enough to voice significant opposition and bring debate to the committee meetings.

Dan Gookin, now mayor of Coeur d’Alene, said he was the only one to stand up and argue against inconsistencies he saw. But since the new slate was voted in and joined him in openly voicing their opinions, even some non-NIR committeemen have ventured to speak out against the party line, Gookin said. Occasionally there is debate within the majority faction.

“You would not have seen that four years ago,” Gookin said.

Yet aside from some resolutions on things like support for Israel, they have not had much meaningful impact on the party’s decisions because they still lack a majority.

“All NIR endorsed PCs were welcomed at the beginning of the current term and treated equally,” Regan said in an email. “Several were given sub-committee assignments. Some of those took the assignments seriously and were valued members. Others had other motives and were soon asked to leave the sub-committee by the other members.”

Gookin has long been a critic of KCRCC’s rating and vetting process for candidates. Besides problems with a loyalty test, he says the party should not make endorsements for nonpartisan races, and it should be left to Republican voters to decide primaries.

“Obviously, if a candidate is unfit, I think the party has a duty to let the people know the person is unfit,” Gookin said. “But to pick a favorite, to say vote for this guy and not the other Republican, is against the spirit of our system of government and how we hold elections.”

Regan said he suspects the NIR faction would replace the rating and vetting process.

“The KCRCC process for making recommendations is well established and transparent,” Regan said. “The only confidential part is the secret ballot vote of the entire membership.”

Gookin said that at a recent meeting, the KCRCC voted to donate to a private PAC, the Kootenai Freedom Caucus, as a way to get around party rules that prohibit central committees from endorsing committeemen.

Regan said there was a false rumor of shared finances because both organizations use the Stripe Payment system, but they have separate merchant accounts. Regan said he debunked the claim on his Facebook page, and that the KCRCC has not endorsed or recommended any candidate for the office of committeeman.

The Kootenai Freedom Caucus has endorsed 70 candidates, many of them KCRCC incumbents.

Gookin is running against Jim Cooke, who was endorsed by the Kootenai Freedom Caucus, in precinct 416.

However, a third faction not affiliated with NIR also wants to see different leadership on the KCRCC.

Gookin estimated about a dozen members of Candlelight Christian Fellowship church are running for various precincts. Several precincts have a three-way race with a KCRCC incumbent or Freedom Caucus-endorsed candidate, an NIR candidate, and a third from Candlelight.

“The dynamic has truly changed,” Gookin said. “The North Idaho Republicans and the Candlelight candidates are in agreement the leadership needs to change at the KCRCC.”

Regan faces a Candlelight member in his own precinct, 205, against Rick Montandon, a dental anesthesiologist.

Montandon said he is working with a loosely organized group of likeminded conservatives independent of the current KCRCC and the NIR. The group wants to better represent their communities and bring healthy change to the Republican Party. Not all of them attend Candlelight and they do not represent Candlelight.

“My approach is independent and neighbor-focused,” Montandon said in an email.

On policy, Montandon appears much aligned with the KCRCC and Idaho GOP platforms. He supports Republican principles of “limited government, parental rights in education, strong borders, pro-life policies, religious liberty, and economic opportunity.”

His disagreements are about process and culture, not personal attacks, he said.

“I’ve heard about our local party becoming marked by centralized control, secrecy, and resistance to accountability,” Montandon said. “We need leaders who serve the body of committeemen and the broader community, not consolidate influence. I’m running to promote transparency, adherence to our bylaws and the Idaho GOP platform, and a return to neighbor-to-neighbor politics.”

In his “Common Sense” opinion columns, Regan has framed his own rise to power a decade ago as a grassroots effort against complacent old guard Republicans who were out of touch with the will of the people.

The election is going to be a complicated numbers game. Just two NIR candidates are running unopposed. At the same time, 12 Freedom Caucus candidates, all but one of whom are incumbents, are running unopposed in their precincts. A 38-seat coalition will be needed to take majority control.