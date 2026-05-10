Savannah Guthrie shares touching Mother’s Day tribute to missing mom

By Brendan Morrow USA Today

Savannah Guthrie will “never stop looking” for her mom, Nancy Guthrie.

The “Today” anchor, 54, took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to share a poignant tribute to her 84-year-old mother, who has been missing for more than three months. Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from ​her Arizona home against her will.

“Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie − we miss you with every breath,” Guthrie wrote. “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace ⁠until we find you.”

Guthrie shared the message along with a touching video compilation showing various family photos and clips ‌of Nancy Guthrie, including several where the “Today” anchor and ​her mom pose together.

In the caption, Guthrie again urged anyone who might know anything about her mother’s disappearance to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

“We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference,” she said, adding that “you can be anonymous and the reward ⁠remains available.”

Guthrie’s post concluded, “Please keep praying. Bring her home.”

Nancy Guthrie ‌was reported missing from her ‌home in Arizona on Feb. 1, and had not been seen since the previous evening. In February, the FBI released images showing an ⁠armed person at Nancy Guthrie’s front door tampering with the camera prior to her disappearance, but the suspect in the images has not been identified.

The Pima County ‌Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate ‌Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. The Guthrie family has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery.

Savannah Guthrie stepped away from the “Today” show in February ⁠after her mom went missing, but she returned to work on ​April 6 and has remained ⁠on the ​air since. Before her first day back on “Today,” she sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb and explained her decision to return.

“It’s hard to imagine doing it, because it’s such a place of joy and lightness,” ⁠she said. “I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back, because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right ⁠now. I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. My joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful.”

There have been no significant developments or breakthroughs in ⁠the Guthrie investigation in recent weeks. The ‌Tucson Police Department recently confirmed a human bone was ​found 7 miles ‌from Nancy Guthrie’s house on May 7, but the bone was “prehistoric” in nature ​and unrelated to the case.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, USA Today, and Sarah Lapidus, The Arizona Republic

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect