Seoul confirms strike on vessel in Hormuz before Pentagon talks

By Heesu Lee Bloomberg

South Korea said a fire aboard a Korean-operated cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz was caused by external strikes, the first official acknowledgment by Seoul that the incident was the result of an attack, though it stopped short of assigning blame.

A South Korean government joint investigation found that two “unidentified aerial objects” struck the stern of the HMM Namu about one minute apart on May 4 local time, while the vessel was anchored near the United Arab Emirates side of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the strikes shook the vessel and caused flames and smoke, leaving a crater in the ship’s outer hull some 5 meters wide and up to 7 meters deep. Investigators said CCTV footage captured the flying objects, though authorities remain unable to determine whether they were drones or missiles or identify who launched them.

“We are not making any assumptions at this stage about who is responsible for the attack,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said at a briefing Sunday, citing field inspections, CCTV analysis and interviews with the ship’s captain. “The cause of the fire is believed to be unrelated to the inside of the vessel.”

The South Korean joint investigation team made up of three maritime investigators and four fire forensics experts arrived in Dubai on May 7, the same day the HMM Namu docked at port, and carried out a day-long on-site inspection of the vessel on Friday.

Debris believed to be from the objects’ engines has been recovered and will undergo further analysis, Park said. He added that the damage pattern made the possibility of a mine or torpedo strike unlikely.

The findings raise pressure on Seoul as the U.S. pushes allies to contribute more to maritime security efforts around the Strait of Hormuz following escalating tensions tied to the conflict in Iran. Earlier, President Donald Trump had claimed the fire was caused by an Iranian attack and urged South Korea to play a greater role in protecting shipping lanes in the region.

The investigation is underway as Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back arrived in Washington for talks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday.

The meeting between Ahn and Hegseth is expected to cover issues including the transfer of wartime operational control and cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines, which was included in the $350 billion tariff agreement during last year’s summit. The two may also discuss cooperation to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues disruptions in the area.