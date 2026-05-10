The Dirt: MLK Center adding community center, apartments

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Officials at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are planning to build a new structure to house both a community center and apartments.

According to plans submitted to the city of Spokane, the structure would replace two buildings located at 845 S. Sherman St. That location operates as an outreach center providing child care, rental and housing assistance, free meals and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, representation.

Headquarters of the MLK Center are located at 500 S. Stone St., where it primarily serves eastern Spokane, “one of the most culturally diverse areas in Spokane County,” according to its website.

The proposed project, dubbed the Sherman Community Center, will have a total footprint of 19,800 square feet. Developers are also planning to pave a parking lot consisting of 22 parking spaces.

An estimated cost of construction for the project was not provided.

Other details regarding the project were not listed as the project remains in early design and permitting phases.

Plans for the project were submitted as part of the predevelopment process which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

Architectural designs were created by Uptic Studios, a Spokane-based firm.

Union Gospel Mission planning expansion

The nonprofit Union Gospel Mission of the Inland Northwest has submitted permits to the city of Spokane to add shelter beds to its campus in Spokane.

The organization provides emergency shelter, food, addiction recovery, job training and transitional housing to homeless women, men and children in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, according to its website.

At its location at 1224 E. Trent Ave., Union Gospel is planning a new facility that will house 30 beds.

Plans for the project were submitted as part of the predevelopment process.

According to plans, the building would be along Denver Street, alongside an identical shelter facility. The proposed building, in addition to the existing one, has a footprint of 3,360 square feet.

The new structure will house men in the nonprofit’s recovery program and will cost about $2.5 million to construct.

Attempts to reach executive director Phil Altmeyer were not immediately successful last week.

Gonzaga planning $4 million dorm remodel

A commercial remodel permit has been issued to Gonzaga University to remodel Welch Hall, an 80-room dormitory located in the northeastern area of the school’s campus.

The project will include demolition of a portion of its interior. Upgrades will be made to the kitchen as well as the dorm’s patio area.

The estimated cost of the remodel is $4 million.

Spokane-based firm Wolfe Architectural Group designed the project and Walker Construction is the listed contractor.

The remodel permit application was submitted by Tomson Spink, associate vice president for plant operations, planning and construction services.

Spink could not be reached last week for comment.