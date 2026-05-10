Trump calls Iran response to peace plan ‘unacceptable.’ What we know

By Karissa Waddick and Kathryn Palmer USA Today USA Today

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump declined Iran’s response to his peace framework to end hostilities in the war, calling it “totally unacceptable” in a Sunday social media post.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it – TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran responded early Sunday morning to Trump’s proposal to stop fighting and begin peace talks on an array of contentious issues, according to reporting from Iran’s IRNA news agency.

No details on Iran’s response were immediately available and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. U.S. IRNA has reported that Iran sent its reply to Trump’s proposal to Pakistan, which is mediating.

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to reference the latest proposal in a post on X on Sunday.

“We will never bow our heads before the enemy, and if talk of dialogue or negotiation arises, it does not mean surrender or retreat,” he said in the post, translated from its original Persian. “Rather, the goal is to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and to defend national interests with resolute strength.”

The ongoing negotiations come as a fragile, month-old ceasefire between the two countries appears to be holding, even as naval forces traded fire near the Strait of Hormuz in recent days.

Gas prices appear to be holding steady amid expectations of a peace framework with Iran. Wright on Sunday didn’t rule out eliminating the gas tax to lower costs for American consumers, though he refused to predict whether averages could exceed $5 per gallon or dip back below $3 per gallon by the end of the year.

Here’s what we know so far about the war.

Short-term proposal to pause hostilities, restart talks

The U.S. plan proposes a pause in fighting to hammer out a permanent peace plan, which has so far failed to gain traction among Iranian negotiators. The proposal also requires Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the monthlong period – arguably one of Iran’s strongest tools of leverage against the United States in the ongoing war.

The plan was presented by the Trump administration as a temporary cessation in the fighting to once again start peace talks, according to multiple media reports. The United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement after peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 12. Following attempts to return to the negotiating tables faltered, though Trump has repeatedly extended his self-imposed ceasefire deadlines.

The most recent back-and-forth over talks comes after a week of sporadic clashes in the Persian Gulf, amid a month-long ceasefire.

What does the proposal mean for gas prices?





The national average cost of gasoline rose last week to $4.55 a gallon, the highest price since 2022 when it reached $5.01, according to AAA. Crude oil prices dipped slightly amid negations between Iran and the Trump administration.

Asked on “Meet the Press” whether gas prices could again reach $5 a gallon, or whether they would dip below $3 this year, Wright refused to make a prediction.

“When we start to get a free flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, energy prices will come down,” he said.

The energy secretary suggested officials were open to suspending the federal gas tax to bring down prices for consumers.

“All measures that can be taken to lower the price of at the pump and lower the prices for Americans, this administration is in support of,” he said.

Democrats hammer Trump over war, amid tanking polls

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to hammer Trump and his administration over the war. Polling since the war began has consistently shown the conflict is largely unpopular with the American public, with high gas prices a top concern.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said in an interview with “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the president has “no way out” of the war and slammed the conflict for its American death toll, cost and affect on energy prices.

“This is going to go on for months, and that pain is going to continue to be felt by people he promised to lower prices for and keep us out of foreign entanglements,” Booker said.

In a Marist poll released Wednesday, 6 in 10 Americans (60%) disapproved of how Trump is handling the war with Iran, saying it “has done more harm than good.”

The survey, completed in partnership with NPR and PBS News, showed the disapproval is up six points, from 54% in March, while another 33% approved and 7% were unsure.

Ship off Qatar coast hit by drone

A cargo vessel off the coast of Qatar was hit by a drone Sunday morning, causing a small fire onboard. No injuries were reported and authorities are investigating the source of the projectile, according to the British military.

The strike is the latest event to threaten the shaky ceasefire between the United States and Iran amid ongoing peace talk negotiations.

Since a pause in fighting began more than a month ago, naval forces have traded fire near the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Navy on Thursday reported that it disabled two Iranian tankers attempting to enter the Islamic republic’s ports.

Iran has continued to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. has blockaded the country’s ports.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Karissa Waddick and Kathryn Palmer, USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect