WSDOT aims for July 4 opening of North Cascades Highway after winter damage

A section of state Route 20 was undermined and collapsed during an atmospheric river in December. The heavy runoff overwhelmed culverts near milepost 145, sending water across and beneath the highway and washed away material that supported the roadway. (WSDOT)

Robert Mittendorf Bellingham Herald

Washington State Department of Transportation officials are aiming to open the North Cascades Highway from east to west by Independence Day, according to a recent statement regarding damage to the road from winter storms.

Two sections of state Route20 across the Cascades crest in southeastern Whatcom County will require extensive repairs, WSDOT said in a statement late Thursday.

“We have good news and bad news: Unfortunately, it is not possible for us to reopen in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. It is our goal to complete these necessary repairs and open the highway by the Fourth of July. But please understand this is a goal, not a promise,” WSDOT said.

State Route 20, the closest road over the Cascades Mountains for residents of Bellingham and Whatcom County, closes over the mountain pass every fall or winter due to avalanche danger. It opens again in April or May, depending on snowfall and road conditions, according to previous Bellingham Herald reporting.

Not even cyclists or hikers will be allowed through the closure point, which restricts all public access.

Work is ongoing to address a rockslide near Diablo Lake at milepost 131. After that, work will start on a section of the scenic roadway between mileposts 142 and 148, WSDOT said on a website created to provide updates on the repair project.

“We understand how important SR 20 is to travelers, local communities, recreation access and the regional economy. Our commitment today is the same as it always is, and that is to move this work forward as quickly as conditions safely allow and reopen the highway as soon as we can,” WSDOT said.