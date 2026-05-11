Annual Active Living Expo features 50-plus vendors

From staff reports

Tickets are on sale for the seventh 2026 Active Living Expo, the area’s premier health and wellness trade show.

The expo created by The Spokesman-Review for guests ages 55-plus will take place at Mirabeau Park Hotel and Convention Center in Spokane Valley from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 16.

Guests can learn about area resources, including health and wellness, travel, financial planning, leisure and volunteer opportunities

Presenters include a morning stretch session; a workshop on the benefits of birdwatching; research about the importance of healthy brains; and tips for aging with confidence and maintaining independence.

Tickets are $8 per person online (plus fees) at spokane7tickets.com or $10 at the door.