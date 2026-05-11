Court docs: DoorDash driver shot and killed man in his way because he ‘had stuff to do’

A 32-year-old DoorDash driver was on his way to deliver baby formula and ended up shooting and killing a man Saturday night at Stateline Speedway in Post Falls, according to court documents.

Edsel R. Johnson faces a murder charge in the death of Bradley Allen Rex, identified in court records.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Post Falls police officers responded to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. at the speedway where thousands attended the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival.

Witnesses reported Johnson driving a silver van the wrong way on Beck Road while honking his horn and nearly hitting pedestrians just outside the speedway, court records say. As the van approached Rex, he refused to move out of the road. Rex swung a folding chair at the side of the van as it passed on the shoulder, according to witnesses.

The van stopped, and Rex approached the driver’s window before Johnson shot him and drove away.

Other witnesses told deputies that Johnson got out of the van after Rex struck his vehicle and proceeded to attack Rex by punching him and throwing him onto the ground. Johnson then walked back to his vehicle and got into the driver’s seat. Rex approached the window, and the two exchanged words. Johnson then shot the unarmed Rex through the open window, witnesses say.

Rex’s wife told authorities the driver of the van yelled something about wanting people to get out of his way as he had a DoorDash delivery to make. She shared a similar account to other witnesses and that her husband was trying to protect other bystanders before he was shot.

Johnson called 911 and claimed the man he shot hit his vehicle and that he didn’t want to shoot, but had “stuff to do,” according to court records. Officers detained Johnson by his van while he was on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

At the scene, law enforcement heard Johnson make excited utterances about how he messed up and it should not have happened. One detective noted Johnson, while detained, said he shot him and something akin to, “I have no idea why I did that,” and “He was pulling my door. What was I supposed to do?”

A video from a witness showed Rex falling down an embankment and Johnson getting back into his vehicle. Rex went up to Johnson’s vehicle as the door was closing and appeared to grab the door but let go, and it closed. Johnson’s hand could then be seen coming out of the van with a small black object, most likely the firearm, and pointing it at Rex, the video shows. Rex appeared to jolt backward, with his legs collapsing and his body dropping to the ground.

Johnson, who was uninjured, was taken to the Post Falls Police Department for questioning.

He told detectives he’s homeless and works as a DoorDash driver.

He said he went to the speedway for a DoorDash delivery and things “got crazy,” court records show. He said Rex hit his car, and Johnson got out of the van and “slammed him on the ground.” He said Rex ran at him and grabbed his door, and Johnson said he “reacted. Bad.”

Johnson said he felt bad about the shooting, but that it happened because he was impatient and Rex was mad.

“Why didn’t he just get out of my way?” Johnson said.

He said he wished he hadn’t taken the DoorDash order. He mentioned that he was scared at one point and that he overreacted after the initial altercation.

“Ultimately though, if that man didn’t hit my car, he’d be alive right now,” Johnson said.

He added, the “dude is dead over nothing.”

Johnson remained in Kootenai County Jail Monday night.