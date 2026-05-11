Jacob Humphrey providing spark for Spokane Indians offense; long relievers shine on mound | NWL baseball

Indians outfielder Jacob Humphrey slides into home safely against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

The Spokane Indians took four of six on the recently concluded home stand against Tri-City last week, securing their first series win since the three-game season-opening series in April against Everett.

It was a much needed bounce-back after dropping five of six on the road at Eugene and nine of 12 on the two-week road trip.

One of the catalysts to the success this week, as he’s been all season, was outfielder Jacob Humphrey. The undrafted 23-year-old did not come into the season as a heralded prospect, but he’s starting to garner attention with a consistent ability to make solid contact, take a walk when there’s nothing there, and then create havoc on the basepaths.

Last week, hitting in the No. 3 hole for the most part, Humphrey went 6 of 14 (.429) with two runs and a couple of stolen bases. Overall this season, he’s leading qualified Northwest League hitters in batting at .342 . He tops the league in hits with 39 and is sixth in on-base percentage at .409. Humphrey has 14 stolen bases in 18 tries, second in the league to teammate Tevin Tucker with 16.

Originally from Portland, Maine, Humphrey signed as an undrafted free agent with the Colorado Rockies organization last year hitting .279/.400/.442 with four homers, 22 RBIs and 19 stolen bases for Vanderbilt. He got into 11 games with Low-A Fresno, where he hit .233/.395/.300 over 39 plate appearances.

Who’s hot

Infielder Jacob Hinderleider only got into two games last week, but he made the most of his playing time. The 24-year-old from Hawaii went 4-for-7 with two homers and three RBIs.

First baseman Kevin Fitzer played in five games, but put up a week’s worth of stats in Sunday’s 8-3 win, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs – both marks tied for the team’s best weekly performances. Overall, Fitzer went 5-for-17 with three walks and four runs.

Roynier Hernandez continued his winning ways. The middle infielder went 7-for-19 (.368) over five games with three walks, two runs and four RBIs. He has bumped his season average to .365/.351/.361 with his performance the past two weeks.

On the mound

Lebarron Johnson, Stu Flesland and Fisher Jameson all excelled in long relief appearances last week. The trio combined to work 142/3 shutout innings.

Johnson went four innings on Thursday and scattered four hits and two walks with five strikeouts, while Flesland tossed four innings on Friday, allowing three hits and one walk with four strikeouts to pick up the win.

Jameson appeared twice last week, earning a pair of wins. He gave up one hit and no walks over 22/3 innings on Wednesday, then went four innings on Sunday and gave up five hits and no walks with two Ks.

Prospects watch

Robert Calaz (No. 5): Hit .250/.333/.250 (4-for-16) with one run, two walks, seven strikeouts and no extra-base hits in five games.

Brody Brecht (No. 8): Struck out six over four shutout innings on Friday, allowing two hits and two walks, in a 3-0 win.

Max Belyeu (No. 12): Hit .136/.254/.318 (3-for-22) with a homer, double, two runs, one RBI, three walks and seven strikeouts over six games.

Ethan Hedges (No. 17): Hit .235/.278/.294 (4-for-17) with one double, one run, one RBI, one walk and four strikeouts over five games.

Jackson Cox (No. 19): Got the win on Tuesday going a career-high seven innings. He allowed one run on one hit and three walks with nine strikeouts in the 4-2 series-opening win.

Yujanyer Herrera (No. 20): Gave up three solo homers in four innings on Sunday, but didn’t allow another hit with three walks and two strikeouts in an 8-3 win.