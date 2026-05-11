Psilocybin mushrooms helped fight long-lasting depression

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. Two of my family members have long histories of depression. Under a therapist’s supervision, each took psilocybin mushroom. We live in a state where that’s been decriminalized.

That experience made a huge difference. The effects have been long-lasting for one, and the other repeated the treatment once to remarkable effect.

The therapist had seen in practice how the psychedelics address the root cause of depression. They seem more effective, safe, nonaddicting and less costly than years of SSRIs for many people. Also, the integration sessions afterward were very helpful to sort out the psychedelic experience.

I find it interesting that psychedelic plants have been used in spiritual ceremonies in almost all ancient cultures worldwide, as shown by artifacts. I’m encouraged that people now seem to be more open to this possibility.

A. When the Spanish conquered Mexico, the friars who were spreading Christianity did all they could to suppress native spiritual and healing practices. The use of “teonanacatl,” the Nahuatl term for psilocybin mushrooms, was an important part of those practices (Journal of Antibiotics, October 2020).

The Controlled Substances Act of 1970 classified psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds as Schedule I, without medical use and with a high potential for abuse. As a result, scientists had a very difficult time studying it. In recent years, though, some studies have found it helpful against depression and anxiety (Journal of Psychopharmacology, December 2016; Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, Sept. 12, 2024).

The recent Executive Order (April 18, 2026) calls for the Food and Drug Administration to “facilitate and establish a pathway for eligible patients to access psychedelic drugs …” This would presumably apply to people like your relatives as well as to research volunteers. We hope it will lead to a better understanding of such compounds in the future.

Q. My problem is constipation. I have tried many different foods and over-the-counter remedies, but none have helped for very long. Metamucil worked for five months before it stopped producing results. Now, I am eating prunes and drinking more water, which also helped for a few weeks.

Could this problem be a reaction to my medications? I have told my doctor, but she does not seem to be concerned. Two colonoscopies revealed polyps and diverticulosis. The medications I take are Carbatrol, enalapril, verapamil, Levothroid and gemfibrozil. I would appreciate any help you can provide.

A. You might indeed be having problems with constipation as a result of your prescription drugs. Verapamil is the most likely suspect. You could ask your doctor whether she might help you switch to a different blood pressure medication.

We’d also suggest maintaining your fiber and fluid intake, which should be helpful once you have found a different high blood pressure treatment. You can learn more about medicines that may contribute to constipation, as well as tips to combat it in our “eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders.” This online resource is found under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com. It also offers a range of ways to get the fiber your digestive system needs.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 300 W. 57th Street, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10019, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”