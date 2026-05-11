Savannah Guthrie adds Wordle game show host to her NBC duties

Savannah Guthrie attends Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on Feb. 22, 2024, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Theresa Braine New York Daily News

“Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is taking on a second challenge at the network, merging joy and obsession in a family-friendly game show based on Wordle, the newscaster announced Monday alongside “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, an executive producer.

“This is very exciting,” Fallon said, perched next to Guthrie on the “Today” sofa. “We’ve been developing Wordle as a game show for the past two-and-a-half years with The New York Times, and it’s official — we are making ‘Wordle Game Show’ with our host, Savannah Guthrie!’”

A clip of an exultant Fallon successfully playing Wordle on his eponymous show introduced their bubbly segment.

“I know, we’ve been holding this secret between us for like a long time now,” Guthrie said, going briefly into interview mode to ask Fallon, “Why did you think you could make a game show out of this?”

“I think it’s the first game in like decades that everyone plays,” he replied. “And everyone talks about it and sends it to each other, it’s very social.”

Guthrie expressed gratitude to Fallon, NBC, The New York Times and Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS) for holding her spot amid the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was kidnapped from her Arizona home in the early hours of Feb. 1. Savannah Guthrie said it was especially moving given the “really tough business” of Hollywood.

“We just found out in February that we got picked up, and we were supposed to shoot in March,” Guthrie said. “When everything happened with me and my family, they just — stopped everything and said, ‘We’ll wait for you.’ ”

“We can’t do it without you,” Fallon chimed in.

Guthrie resumed her “Today” hosting duties last month as the search remained ongoing. She admitted Monday that taking on a new assignment was bittersweet.

“It kind of feels strange to do everything right now,” she said. “But this is something filled with joy.”