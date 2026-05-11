Spokane bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Whitman County

A 42-year-old Spokane man was hit and killed riding a bicycle late Sunday night 2 miles southeast of LaCrosse in Whitman County, according to Washington State Patrol.

The man’s name has not been released, pending next -of -kin notification, according to a WSP news release. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

A 55-year-old man from Damascus, Oregon, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt west on state Route 26 when he struck the bicyclist, also westbound, shortly before 11 p.m., troopers said. The bicyclist was riding near the fog line when he was hit. The driver and his passenger were uninjured.

WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said detectives don’t believe the driver or bicyclist was impaired. The driver has been cooperative and has not been charged.