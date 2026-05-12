CEO of Boise’s Micron among business leaders invited to join Trump in China

Angela Palermo The Idaho Statesman

The CEO of Boise-based Micron is expected to join more than a dozen other business leaders in accompanying President Donald Trump to China this week.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, who joined the chip-making company in 2017 after a long career at SanDisk — which he co-founded — was invited to be a part of the U.S. delegation in Beijing, according to a list of names distributed by the White House on Monday.

Mehrotra was the highest-paid executive of a publicly traded company in Idaho in 2024.

James Byers, a spokesperson for Micron, deferred questions about Mehrotra’s inclusion for the trip to the White House on Tuesday.

The list includes Tesla CEO and former Trump administration official Elon Musk; Apple CEO Tim Cook; Meta President and former Trump deputy national security adviser Dina Powell McCormick; BlackRock CEO Larry Fink; and several others, CBS News reported.

Trump departed Tuesday afternoon to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping as the war with Iran continues to disrupt global oil markets and supply chains.

Micron donated money to President Trump’s ballroom at the White House, according to previous Statesman reporting. That project, which Trump said repeatedly would not include taxpayer money and be funded by private donations, is now seeking to use taxpayer money.

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