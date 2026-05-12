Dom Canzone slams Mariners past Astros; Cal Raleigh snaps 0-for-38 skid

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

HOUSTON – For the Mariners, a lot to like here on a night when they once again held down their longtime nemesis in a rousing 10-2 victory over the Astros.

Dom Canzone belted the first grand slam of his career, Randy Arozarena had his best game in an M’s uniform and Bryan Woo retired the final 12 batters he faced to send the Mariners to their ninth consecutive victory over Houston.

But the Mariners’ most important and most entertaining moment of the night, undoubtedly, happened in the top of the seventh inning on what might look in the box score like a rather nondescript single in a noncompetitive game.

It was anything but.

That single from Cal Raleigh, a laser into the right-center gap at 105.3 mph off Astros reliever Jayden Murray, snapped an agonizing 0 for 38 slump for the Mariners’ star catcher.

As Raleigh reached first base, teammates jumped to the top step of the visitors’ dugout at Daikin Park to celebrate. Woo, one of Raleigh’s closest friends on the team, twirled a towel as he leaned over the dugout railing, hooting in Raleigh’s direction.

It was the longest hitless streak of Raleigh’s career and one of the longest in M’s history, approaching Jarred Kelenic’s 0 for 42 club record from 2021.

It was Raleigh’s first hit since he homered on April 27 at Minnesota. In between, Raleigh has been nursing a sore right side that kept him out of the lineup for three games last week and almost required the first stint on the injured list of his career.

His seventh-inning single came just a few minutes after he’d taken a foul tip to his crotch in the bottom of the sixth inning. Raleigh remained down for a minute, collecting himself and his breath as manager Dan Wilson and trainer Kyle Torgerson checked on him.

He remained in the game, of course.

And four pitches after his single, Raleigh sprinted around from first base and scored standing up on Arozarena’s double into the right-field corner, extending the Mariners’ lead to 8-2.

Raleigh was swarmed by teammates when he returned to the dugout, and Josh Naylor presented him with the slump-busting baseball to keep, apparently, as something of a trophy.

In his next at-bat, Raleigh singled again on an opposite-field line drive to left-center.

And a new streak begins.

Arozarena had started the scoring in the second inning with a two-run home run to the back of the Crawford Boxes in left field off Astros starter Tatsuya Imai.

Arozarena finished 4 for 4 with his fourth homer of the season, with two doubles, three RBI, three runs, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch.

With the score tied 2-2, the Mariners took advantage when Imai lost his control in the fourth inning.

Imai was activated from the injured list earlier Tuesday for his first start since the Mariners tagged him for three runs in just one-third of an inning on April 10.

On Tuesday, Imai plunked Arozarena in the left hand, right after Arozarena won an ABS challenge to overturn a strike-three call. Luke Raley then was hit by a 3-2 pitch from Imai in the right foot, and J.P. Crawford followed with a four-pitch walk.

That loaded the bases for Canzone, who ambushed a first-pitch slider and walloped it out to right field, 381 feet out and 105.5 mph off the bat. Canzone’s first career grand slam came four days after Raley hit the first slam of his career to start this trip in Chicago.

Crawford hit a sharp single to left field to drive in Arozarena with two outs in the fifth inning to make it 7-2.

In the ninth, Crawford drew a bases-loaded walk and Canzone hit a bases-loaded sac fly to the warning track in right field to make it 10-2.

Woo finished six strong innings on a season-high 104 pitches, scattered just four hits with two walks, four strikeouts and 14 whiffs, his sixth quality start in nine appearances this season.

Right-hander Domingo González, called up Monday, made his major-league debut out of the Mariners bullpen in the ninth inning. He worked around a walk and a single to finish off a scoreless inning.

Miller set to return to rotation

Miller will make his season debut Wednesday against the Astros, which also begins the Mariners’ experiment with a six-man starting staff that will last at least one turn through the rotation.

Luis Castillo is scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale in Houston.

After that, the Mariners will decide whether to stick with the six-man rotation or, more likely, have Miller and Castillo combine in a piggyback situation next week, with each asked to pitch three or four innings in the same game.