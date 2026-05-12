Early home runs pace offense, Spokane Indians down Hillsboro in series opener 7-3 | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Jacob Humphrey and Jacob Hinderleider both hit two-run home runs and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 7-3 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Tuesday.

The Indians (14-20) got right to work in the first inning when Roynier Hernandez reached on a one-out single, then Humphrey launched a two-run homer, his fourth of the season. They added two more in the second on Hinderleider’s two-run home run, his fourth of the campaign.

Yerald Nin hit a solo homer for Hillsboro in the bottom half, but the Indians got that back in the third. Alan Espinal walked, moved up a base when Kevin Fitzer was hit by a pitch, and scored on a line-drive single by Robert Calaz.

Spokane got two more in the fifth. Tommy Hopfe led off with a single, went to second when Calaz walked, and scored on a single by Hinderleider. Calaz went to third on the play and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kelvin Hidalgo to make it 7-2.

Nin reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth, stole second and scored on a single by Kenny Castillo to make it a four-run game.

Hillsboro (12-22) got no closer, though, as Nathan Blasick provided 21/3 shutout innings – allowing just one base hit – and Hunter Mann handled the ninth without incident.

Indians starter Jackson Cox went 52/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He threw 91 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Hernandez and Hopfe both had three-hit games. The Indians left 12 on base and went 4 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.