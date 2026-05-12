Senior Jack Pierce delivers walk-off single in eighth inning, Gonzaga Prep baseball advances to 4A district title game | Prep roundup

Senior Jack Pierce has been involved in a lot of big moments as a three-sports star for Gonzaga Prep. It only made sense he would come through for his team once again when they needed it the most.

Pierce hit a bases -loaded walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning and the second-seeded Bullpups rallied from five runs down in the seventh to edge the visiting third-seeded Kamiakin Braves (18-5) 6-5 in a District 6 4A semifinal on Tuesday.

Gonzaga Prep (19-4) travels to Richland to face the Bombers in the district title game on Saturday. Richland is the second-ranked team in 4A by the state’s RPI system.

“It’s just – I live for this. I want to be in those moments,” Pierce said. “You know, baseball is a funny game. You never know when you’re going to be up in a moment like that. And it just worked out today.”

“That’s exactly why you play seven (innings), because sometimes you aren’t very good for six,” Gonzaga Prep coach Brian Munhall said.

Pierce collected three of Gonzaga Prep’s nine hits in the game – four of which came in the seventh and eighth innings as the Bullpups came back from five runs down to rally for the win.

“I was kind of looking at the lineup going into the eighth there, and, you know, we got a couple guys on and then I realized, like, I could get up with a chance,” Pierce said. “So, you know, I kind of just kept my composure. …I just stayed confident within myself, and I was able to get it done.”

“I looked at Jack when he came up, and I said, ‘Buddy, you are as seasoned and ready as any kid I’ve ever had in this moment,’ ” Munhall said. “He looked at me and said, ‘Coach, I’m built for this.’ I smiled because it’s a pretty cool moment.”

Trailing 5-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, G-Prep finally pushed Kamiakin starter Zach Vega to his pitch limit and pushed five runs across in the inning to force extras. The big blast was Greater Spokane League MVP Anthony Karis’ two-out, three-run opposite-field home run off reliever Taron Carlson to tie the game.

“(Karis) has just been special. I mean, I’ve told multiple people that in 17 years, he’s the best hitter I’ve ever had,” Munhall said. ”He got humbled a little bit in his first two at-bats today. But in that moment, against that arm that take the swing he had… He’s just so seasoned and skilled. It was pretty cool, and I knew it the second he hit it.”

Vega, who signed to pitch at Gonzaga next year, completely dominated most of the game. He struck out 13 and walked none over 6 1/3 innings. But when he hit pitch 105, he was lifted from the game.

”(Vega) shoved it on us today. He was fantastic,” Munhall said. “I mean, he was what was advertised as a Gonzaga commit. He commanded two or three pitches, and we couldn’t make adjustments on him. So, getting him out (of the game) was kind of priority No. 1. And then thankfully, we had a few guys (come up) in the right spot.”

Baseball District 6 4A

Richland 22, Ferris 0: Michael Revell went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs and the top-seeded Bombers (22-1) defeated the fourth-seeded visiting Saxons (12-10) in five innings in a semifinal. Ferris faces Chiawana in an elimination game on Thursday.

Chiawana 14, Lewis and Clark 4: Blaze Street went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and the visiting Riverhawks (13-10) eliminated the Tigers (7-16) in a loser-out. Dillon Lopez led LC with two hits and an RBI.

District 6 3A

Southridge 5, University 3: Ryan Wade went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and the fourth-seeded visiting Suns (14-9) defeated the top-seeded Titans (20-3) in a semifinal. Tanner Burger went 2-for-3 with a double, run scored and RBI for U-Hi, which hosts Central Valley in a loser-out on Thursday.

Kennewick 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Colin Puckett scored the go-ahead run on an error in the fifth inning and the second-seeded Lions (18-5) defeated the visiting third-seeded Wildcats (15-8) in a semifinal. Dylan Mamiya allowed one run on four hits over six innings for Kennewick. Matt Busch delivered an RBI single for Mt. Spokane, which faces Walla Walla in a loser-out on Thursday.

Central Valley 5, Hermiston 4: Adam Campos singled and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and the visiting Bears (7-16) eliminated the Bulldogs (9-13). Gavin Ellersick went 2-for-4 with a double for CV.

Walla Walla 9, Ridgeline 4: Connor Nunes went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs and the visiting Blue Devils (8-15) eliminated the Falcons (13-10). Ben Wartinger led Ridgeline with a double and two RBIs.

District 6 2A

West Valley 4, Clarkston 1: Tyler Judd went 2 for 2 with a double and the top-seeded Eagles (19-2) eliminated the fourth-seeded visiting Bantams (11-12) in a semifinal. Carson Gaumer allowed three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one for WV, which faces second-seeded Pullman in the championship game on Friday.

Pullman 11, Deer Park 3: Adrian Hecker went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and the second-seeded Greyhounds (16-4) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Stags (11-12) in a semifinal. Austin Bruner led Deer Park with a double and two runs.

Softball

Mead 7, Lewis and Clark 4: Jaycee Coffield, Leah Juarez and Jill Buchmann had two hits apiece and the second-seeded Panthers (17-6) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Saxons (11-11) in a District 6 4A loser-out game. Mead will play Kamiakin for third place on Friday.

University 10, Shadle Park 5: Kai Coursey drove in three runs and the third-seeded Titans (16-7) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Highlanders (9-14) in a District 6 3A loser-out. U-Hi faces Southridge in the third place on Friday.

East Valley 22, West Valley 16: Ivy Sullivan hit for the cycle with a grand slam and seven RBIs and the fourth-seeded Knights (10-10) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Eagles (9-11) in a District 6 2A first-round game. East Valley faces top-seeded Deer Park in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Clarkston 12, Rogers 1: Olivia Tannahill pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10, and the third-seeded Bantams (13-8) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Pirates (4-17) in five innings. Clarkston faces second-seeded Pullman in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Boys soccer

Hanford 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: The visiting Falcons (9-9) eliminated the Bullpups (9-3-3) 4-1 in a penalty shootout in a District 6 4A loser-out. Kolton Vlasak scored two goals for Gonzaga Prep.

Mt. Spokane 1, University 0: Caleb Linder scored late in the first half and the visiting Wildcats (9-6-1) eliminated the visiting Titans (6-10-1) in a District 6 3A loser-out at Union Stadium. Mt. Spokane faces Kennewick in a loser-out game on Friday.

Kennewick 3, North Central 0: The Lions (9-8) eliminated the visiting Wolfpack (12-8-2) in a District 6 3A loser-out. Jonah McKinley had nine saves for NC.

Pullman 4, Clarkston 1: Owen Shulenberger scored twice and the top-seeded Greyhounds (12-1-2) eliminated the fourth-seeded visiting Bantams (8-8-1) in a District 6 2A semifinal. Pullman faces third-seeded East Valley in the championship game on Thursday.

East Valley 1, West Valley 0 (OT): The visiting third-seeded Knights (9-6-3) eliminated the second-seeded Eagles (7-8-2) overtime in a District 6 2A semifinal at University HS. Details were unavailable.