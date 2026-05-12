Spokane police chief apologizes for not notifying businesses before removing viaduct parking

Angled lines mark the location on Monday, where street parking was removed under the Lincoln Street railroad viaduct by Spokane city workers. All downtown parking under viaducts was removed by the city. Parking meters were removed and the poles they were on were capped. The Lincoln Street viaduct previously had parking adjacent to the northbound lane. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

The Spokane Police Department apologized Tuesday for not notifying downtown businesses before the removal of 45 parking spaces underneath railroad viaducts last week.

“While we recognized that the removal of parking created impacts for nearby residents, employees, and business owners who relied on those spaces, we failed to adequately notify them of the reduction in parking spaces,” police Chief Kevin Hall wrote Tuesday in a statement. “We sincerely apologize that affected community members were not notified in advance before these changes occurred.”

Moving forward, Hall wrote the city and SPD were committed to improving coordination and communication with the downtown community when considering changes to infrastructure or agency operations.

Downtown businesses and property owners – and the Downtown Spokane Partnership, the organization that represents their interests – reportedly learned of the removal only after it had commenced last week. The broader public’s first major notice of the decision came at a Monday City Council meeting, after the spaces had been painted over and the parking meters removed.

City officials have argued the removal was meant to improve visibility and reduce loitering and camping.

“In early summer 2025, the Spokane Police Department took the lead in addressing longstanding concerns related to safety, accessibility, and quality of life within several downtown railroad viaducts,” Hall wrote Tuesday. “As part of this effort, SPD officers conducted a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) analysis to identify practical, low-cost improvements that could enhance public safety while improving visibility and access within these spaces.”

“One of the recommendations that emerged from that assessment was the removal of parking stalls within the viaduct areas,” he added.

Emilie Cameron, president and CEO of the Downtown Spokane Partnership, acknowledged the city’s ongoing public safety concerns under the viaducts. But she argued the change didn’t come without consequence for businesses that relied on the additional parking and criticized the city’s lack of communication with her organization or the businesses it represents.

In a Tuesday text, Cameron expressed appreciation for the city’s acknowledgment of the organization’s concerns and noted DSP “will continue to support outreach as the City works with affected community members to address concerns.”

Some are not convinced the changes will meaningfully improve safety. Chris Batten, founding principal and designated broker for Spokane-based RenCorpRealty, who has often clashed with Mayor Lisa Brown’s administration on its handling of homelessness and crime, argued in a letter to Brown that the change would have the opposite effect.

“I would argue that by removing these meters it creates a void where people can do illicit activities without the prying eyes of concerned citizens, residents, and neighbors,” Batten wrote. “It will do little to help with safety and may in fact make the issue worse.”

Of the roughly 37,000 parking spaces in downtown Spokane, around 5,500 are city-managed street-side parking spots, according to a 2019 study. While many of these are two-hour parking spaces suitable for a shopping trip, some of the removed spots were half-day meters better suited for local employees and also eligible for residential parking permits, Batten noted.

Jon Snyder, Spokane’s director of transportation and sustainability, clarified only 13 of the removed spaces were 11-hour meters eligible for a residential permit, all located under the Jefferson and Adams viaducts. The city already has plans to add additional 11-hour meters on the west end of downtown to “offset some of those losses.”

In an email to The Spokesman-Review, Batten argued the city was underestimating the possible impact to local businesses from a loss of parking.

“It will likely cause small businesses to suffer and potentially even go out of business,” he wrote. “It will undoubtedly make the buildings significantly more difficult to lease.”