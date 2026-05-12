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US budget watchdog estimates Golden Dome will cost $1.2 trillion, dwarfing Pentagon’s $185 billion estimate

U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement regarding the Golden Dome missile defense shield next to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 20, 2025.  (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
By Mike Stone Reuters

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s ​Golden Dome missile defense shield could cost approximately $1.2 trillion to develop, deploy and operate ⁠over 20 years, a figure that dwarfs a $185 ‌billion price tag offered ​by the program’s Pentagon director.

Golden Dome envisions expanding ground‑based defenses such as interceptor missiles, sensors and command‑and‑control systems while ⁠adding space‑based elements meant ‌to detect, track ‌and potentially shoot down incoming threats from orbit. These would ⁠include advanced satellite networks and orbiting weapons.

The CBO estimated acquisition costs ‌alone for the system ‌would total just over $1 trillion, with the space-based interceptor layer — a constellation ⁠of 7,800 satellites — accounting for ​about 70 ⁠percent ​of acquisition costs.

The system would cover the entire United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and would have ⁠the capacity to fully engage an attack from a regional adversary such as ⁠North Korea. However, the CBO warned the system could be overwhelmed by a full-scale attack from Russia ⁠or China.

The executive ‌order establishing Golden Dome, signed ​on ‌January 27, 2025, set an aggressive ​timetable to field a comprehensive homeland missile-defense system by 2028. 