Semi crash near downtown Spokane backs up traffic on I-90

Pallets and other items spilled under a railroad bridge from an eastbound semitruck that tipped on its side Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 just east of where the freeway passes over Latah Creek. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

A semitruck tipped on its side, spilling cargo onto the Interstate 90 downtown and snarling traffic for miles Wednesday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol said in a news release that the crash led to at least one injury. Attempts made to reach WSP for more information were unsuccessful.

The crash occurred during a windstorm with some significant gusts. One of 43 mph was recorded at Fairchild Air Force Base at 10:09 a.m. Another of 49 mph was recorded at the Spokane International Airport around 2:40 p.m., said Antoinette Serrato, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Around the same time, WSP closed U.S. Highway 195 near Spangle as a result of multiple crashes related to low visibility from a dust storm.

The truck was heading east on I-90 just past the bridge over Latah Creek when it tipped about 10:15 a.m. Pallets and other items in the truck fell out under the railroad bridge that goes over the freeway, and the semi came to rest on its side just past the bridge.

The aftermath blocked the left lane of westbound I-90 and the eastbound left and middle lanes. All westbound lanes were open by 1 p.m., according to a WSP news release. Eastbound traffic still was backed up about 5 miles as of 5:30 p.m.

This report will be updated.