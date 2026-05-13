D.C.’s America 250 celebration on July 4 receives highest security level

By Joe Heim and Emily Davies washington post

The July 4 celebration on the National Mall has been given the highest-level security designation, an unusual step for Independence Day that will unlock the full weight of local and federal law enforcement resources.

The move, disclosed at a news briefing Wednesday by D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, will flood Washington with law enforcement personnel and equipment around the series of events planned by the Trump administration and affiliated groups to mark America’s 250th birthday.

The National Special Security Event (NSSE) designation, made by the Department of Homeland Security, is typically given to events deemed potential targets for terrorism or other criminal activity, such as the State of the Union address, presidential inaugurations or visits by world leaders.

Appiah announced the designation at a briefing with local and federal law enforcement officials on the security and safety planning for a wide range of events in the District over the coming months.

“This summer, our collective goal is to make sure people in our city stay informed, have fun and stay safe,” Appiah said. “Through strong coordination with our local and federal partners, we are making sure the District is ready for America’s 250th anniversary and the many events that will bring residents and visitors together in the months ahead.”

The NSSE designation typically puts the Secret Service in charge of coordinating all security.

“The decision is based, in part, on the event’s significance, size and attendees,” a Secret Service spokesperson said in an email. “Designating an event an NSSE allows for considerable resources from the federal government, as well as vital assistance from state and local partners, to be used to force multiply all available security resources.”

The spokesperson said increased security measures will be in place in the days leading up to, during and immediately following the event. The planning process is ongoing and specific steps will be released closer to the event.

While security and a broad law enforcement presence are normal for July 4 events in Washington, an NSSE designation for the celebration is highly unusual according to two law enforcement officials familiar with public safety protocols, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

In the aftermath of last month’s shooting at the White House correspondent’s dinner, DHS is facing scrutiny for not designating that gathering as an NSSE. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) were all in attendance at the dinner.

The alleged gunman, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, wrote a statement saying he wanted to target members of the Trump administration and ridiculed what he called lax security at the hotel.

Trump and other administration officials are expected to attend this year’s July 4 events in Washington.

Appiah said that the District has ongoing communication and coordination with federal partners, including DHS, that monitor intelligence to determine security procedures.

“We recognize there’s been a lot that’s gone on in the past year in the District. We recognize that these events are occurring within a specific, context of national and global events,” she said. “And so that has certainly informed our communications, our intelligence monitoring, our cooperation with task force and otherwise.”