Former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward to be featured on new season of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

By Saad Yousuf The Athletic

Former Washington State star Cam Ward’s rookie season with the Tennessee Titans will be chronicled on the upcoming third season of “Quarterback,” a Netflix series that follows a handful of NFL signal-callers throughout the season.

The season will premiere July 14.

Other QBs featured will be Washington’s Jayden Daniels, Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco, who played for both Cleveland and Cincinnati.

None of the quarterbacks featured in season 3 of the show made the postseason, but each had interesting storylines that could be spotlighted in the series.

Ward, who became an NFL prospect over two seasons at WSU before spending his senior year at Miami, entered last season as Tennessee’s Day 1 starter after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Durability was a highlight for Ward, as he started every game and only missed time in the season finale when he was knocked out of the 41-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury.

Ward’s numbers weren’t too impressive, but he also dealt with the first head coaching change of the season when the Titans fired Brian Callahan six weeks into the schedule. Ward finished the season with 3,169 yards passing on a 59.8% completion rate and 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The Titans went 3-14.

Daniels entered his sophomore season in the NFL with high expectations after leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship game in 2024 as a rookie. However, Daniels was limited to just seven games as he dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season. He started the first two games of the season before a sprained knee cost him a couple of weeks, followed by a hamstring strain that led to a one-game absence. In Week 9, Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow, which sidelined him for three games. He reaggravated the elbow injury in his first game back in Week 14 and was eventually shut down for the rest of the season.

Mayfield began the 2025 season on a heater and was part of the MVP chatter early in the year. However, injuries derailed the Bucs’ offense, with Bucky Irving, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all missing significant time. Mayfield dealt with his own ailments as well. A late-season slide left Tampa Bay outside of the playoff picture.

Perhaps the most interesting trajectory among the quarterbacks featured this season comes from the state of Ohio, where Flacco began the year as the Browns’ opening-day starter over rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and was traded midseason to the Bengals, where he filled in for an injured Joe Burrow. Flacco finished the season with a 2-8 record as a starter between his two stints, tossing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but got the first Pro Bowl nod of his career as an injury replacement.

The first season of the series on Netflix was released in 2023 and followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. The show pivoted to wide receivers the following year but reverted to quarterbacks last year with a cast that included Cousins, Burrow and Jared Goff.