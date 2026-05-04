How sour ingredients unlock a world of flavor in home cooking

Add instant depth to food with sour-leaning ingredients including sauerkraut, sour cream, vinegar, pickles, buttermilk and crème fraîche. (Photos by Scott Suchman; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky/Both for The Washington Post)

By Irina Georgescu Special to the Washington Post

I remember standing in the kitchen with my mum, lining up jars of pickles on the table, ready to be sealed and carried outside. In winter, our apartment balcony became an extra pantry: a barrel of sauerkraut beside jars of fermented green tomatoes and gherkins, vinegar-pickled bell peppers and bottles of tomato juice.

In Romania, fermenting and pickling are something of a national sport – and a point of family pride. Even if some people buy theirs from the market, almost all of us crave that sour flavor: salty, a little fizzy and unmistakably alive. For Romanians, this is not a culinary trend chasing novelty, but a story of continuity and resilience.

For generations, preserving vegetables helped families survive the lean period between seasons, when fresh food ran low. Over time, this necessity turned pickles into ingredients in their own right. In Romanian cooking, they rarely stay on the sidelines – slipping into soups, salads and stews, with nothing wasted, not even the juice.

Fermenting and pickling create what Romanians broadly call “sour” foods, a defining flavor of our cuisine, and many others. The terms are often used interchangeably but they’re not quite the same. Fermentation usually happens in salt or brine – a process called lacto-fermentation. Bacteria transform the sugars in vegetables into lactic acid, preserving them while unlocking nutrients and the benefits of probiotics that support gut health.

Pickling relies on vinegar, often balanced with a little sugar. It doesn’t rely on probiotics, but it delivers a bright, sharp acidity that wakes up the palate.

Sourness is more than one of the five basic tastes – it’s a method for seasoning. Fermented and pickled ingredients are naturally salty and layered with complex flavors that can brighten and balance dishes. Think sauerkraut, fermented pickles in brine, pickled peppers, sour cream, fermented grains, cheese, vinegar and yogurt.

Traditionally, fermentation required patience. Barrels of cabbage might sit for weeks or months before they are ready. But harnessing the power of sour doesn’t require a full winter pantry project. Many fermented foods are now widely available, and you may already have some in your refrigerator.

One caveat: Many store-bought versions are pasteurized, meaning some probiotics don’t survive the process. Whether that matters depends on how you use them. If you’re cooking with fermented or pickled ingredients, the difference is minimal. But if you’re eating them raw or using them as condiments, look for products labeled “live” or “raw,” which still contain the full spectrum of cultures.

Once you start thinking about all the uses for sour ingredients, they can start to transform your everyday cooking. Here are some ways to get started.

Soups

In clear soups or broths, a splash of vinegar can add surprising brightness and depth. Do this at the end of cooking to preserve the sharpness and keep it from cooking out.

Vegetarian soups, such as the already sour-leaning Vegetarian Borshch With Sauerkraut, benefit from a generous spoonful of sour cream, which gives them a silky, satisfying body.

Leafy green soups are especially good with cheese and added buttermilk or whey. Layering one sour ingredient on top of another creates a richness that feels comforting and refreshing. Meatball soups get a subtle, fermented depth when the sour ingredient is sauerkraut juice. For other meat-based soups, tart fruits such as gooseberries – or tangy vegetables such as thinly sliced rhubarb stalks – added before serving bring a natural and vivid acidity to dishes.

Salads

During the height of summer, chilled fermented pickles served over ice are among the most refreshing snacks imaginable. They also help replace the salt your body might have lost because of the heat.

A salad of lettuce and cucumbers tossed with sour cream makes an ideal companion to grilled meat, especially when dusted with sweet paprika.

Other salad recipes rely on the same tangy flavor profile: sliced beets with gherkins and grated horseradish, lightly bound with mayonnaise, or potato and egg salads sharpened with pickles – gherkins, red peppers or capers. Salad Olivier is a great example of this, too.

Even simple sauerkraut, drizzled with oil and finished with black pepper, can bring a crisp snap to sandwiches – the quality that makes a Reuben so irresistible.

Stews

Fermented and pickled ingredients can be enjoyed cooked as well as raw. Sauerkraut, for instance, becomes mellow and complex when sautéed with a little oil and tomato sauce. It’s a natural partner for roasted duck legs. While not quite the same as a stovetop stew, Sheet-Pan Sausages With Sauerkraut and Mustard features a similar kind of saucy, sour-edged satisfaction.

Pickled vegetables can take center stage, too. Whole pickled bell peppers stuffed with cooked white beans and gently simmered in tomato sauce create a stewlike dish that is naturally creamy and sharp – a combination that brings the flavors to life.

And if you’re curious about using pickles in cooking, my Pickle Stew With Ham and Potatoes (Mancare de Castraveti Acri) will show you how.

Pasta

One of the quickest dinners I know comes from Transylvania: pasta tossed with sauerkraut and caraway seeds. The sauerkraut can be raw or sautéed. It’s humble and surprisingly satisfying. But there are plenty of ingredients that can bring sour depth to otherwise rich pasta dishes, such as the pickled cherry peppers in Pasta With Sausage and Fennel Ragu and the crème fraîche in Baked Ziti (With Rigatoni).

Desserts

Sour flavors have a secret life in desserts, especially when they come from farmer cheese, sour cream or crème fraîche. They can also temper the sweet tendencies of many recipes, such as in Sour Cream Maple Cake With Maple Buttercream Frosting.

Added to cake, fritter or doughnut batter, they produce a tender crumb and delicate tang, which you’ll also find in papanasi, Romania’s fried cheese doughnuts, or in syrniki, Russian pancakes. Farmer cheese can stand on its own when served with poached fruit and a drizzle of honey for a dessert that feels both rustic and elegant.

Drinks

Sourness even finds its way into drinks, such as kefir (and water kefir), tepache and kombucha. Shrubs – mixtures of vinegar, honey or sugar, and water, often infused with fruit or herbs – were once a common way to make refreshing beverages. They are thought to aid digestion and help keep blood sugar levels under control when enjoyed before meals. Switchels, also made with vinegar, are another similar option.

For those drawn to fermentation projects, there is also braga, a mildly sweet, slightly tangy drink of Ottoman origin that’s popular across the Balkans and also known as boza. Traditionally made from fermented millet, it belongs to a family of grain drinks that includes Russian kvass and Romanian bors – each with its own story and shaped by the same simple idea.

Pickle Stew With Ham and Potatoes (Mancare de Castraveti Acri)

Adapted from “Carpathia: Food From the Heart of Romania” by Irina Georgescu (Interlink Books, 2020).

Pickles and fermented vegetables bring remarkable depth and personality to a dish, as this Romanian potato stew bulked up with a bit of pork or beef shows. The dish is hearty, comforting and best enjoyed with a thick slice of bread to soak up its flavorful sauce. Humble yet satisfying, it has a way of brightening even the bleakest of days.

1/3 cup sunflower oil or other neutral oil

1 large yellow onion (10 ounces), halved and thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

18 ounces boneless pork or beef ideal for slow-cooking (see Notes), cut into approximately 2-inch pieces

1 cup water

18 ounces refrigerated sour or dill pickles in brine (from two 32-ounce jars), cut into 3/4-inch slices

2 large potatoes (any type; about 11/2 pounds total), peeled, if desired, and cut into bite-size pieces

One (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with their juices

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill or flat-leaf parsley

Crusty bread, for serving

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook for about 7 minutes, stirring often, until softened. (There is no need to add salt at this stage, as the pickles will season the dish later.)

Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the meat and stir well to combine with the onion and garlic. Cover and cook for 8 minutes, allowing the meat to release its juices rather than browning. This will make a wonderful base for the stew.

Pour in the water, cover the pan again and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer, for 90 minutes, or until the meat is tender.

When the meat is tender, stir in the pickles, potatoes and tomatoes. Cover the pan and cook, still over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, for another 40 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.

Taste and season with salt and black pepper, as desired. Sprinkle with the dill, and serve, with the bread on the side.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings (makes about 8 cups)

Active time: 50 mins, Total time: 3 hours

Make ahead: The flavors of the stew improve after a day of refrigeration.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to four days, or freeze, without the herbs, for up to two months.

Substitutions: To make this vegetarian, omit the meat, double the potatoes or pickles, and use vegetable broth instead of water, with a reduction to the cooking time. Swap beef or pork for other meats, such as chicken, rabbit and game, with an adjustment to the cooking time. If you want to skip the potatoes, omit, and just serve the stew with bread, if desired. You can use yellow onion instead of white onion.

Notes: We tested this recipe with pork shoulder, but other options include pork belly, brisket, or beef rump or shoulder.