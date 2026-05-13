Lucy Lathrop hits two home runs for Deer Park softball; Ben Barrett of Mead wins 4A district golf | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

District 6 2A

Deer Park 11, East Valley 1: Lacy Lathrop hit two home runs and the top-seeded Stags (20-1) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Knights (11-11) in five innings of a District 6 2A semifinal game. Kapri Bailey went 3-for-3 with a home run for Deer Park.

Deer Park advances to the District 6 2A championship, facing the winner of Pullman and Clarkston on Friday at 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

District 6 4A

The Lewis and Clark boys golf team took first place in the District 6 4A tournament at the Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland on Wednesday and advance to state. The top three teams earned berths to state with each qualifying five golfers.

Lewis and Clark will be represented by Jack Brigham, Dylan Masterson, Bryce Johnson, Kade Simmons and Michael Pirrie. Brigham took second place overall with a score of 154. Ben Barrett of Mead shot 153 for first place and Evan Brown of Gonzaga Prep shot 164, and both golfers advance to state.

Girls Golf

District 6 4A

The Gonzaga Prep girls golf team took second place and Lewis and Clark placed third in the District 6 4A tournament at the Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland on Wednesday and advance to state. The top three teams earned berths to state with each qualifying five golfers.

Gonzaga Prep will be represented by Olivia Long, Reece Fix, Bayler Fix, Claire Harrington and Maira Frank.

Devin Jamison Jeter of Lewis and Clark shot 161 over two days to claim first place overall. Jeter will advance to state along with her teammates Emi Jones, Hailey Ramsey, Casey Hughes and Morgan Cronen.

Additional GSL golfers advancing to state include Maryn Langham and Lucy Ugaldea of Mead, and Vanessa Zacopantzi of Ferris.